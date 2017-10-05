Sigma Systems Joins Cable & Wireless to Support Hurricane Relief Efforts

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog driven software, is pleased to announce that it has joined forces with Cable & Wireless Communications (C&W) by donating to the recently launched Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation. C&W launched the Foundation in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, to support relief and rebuilding efforts in those Caribbean countries devastated by the storms. The Foundation was established with $500,000 seed funding from C&W, and the Company has engaged its partners, including Sigma Systems, to help raise an additional $500,000.

Tim Spencer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Systems, commented: "The entire Sigma staff is saddened by the devastating effects created by two of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded. It is important for us to support this worthy effort and contribute to the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation, which will become an important catalyst to aid relief efforts across the Caribbean."

John Reid, CEO of Cable & Wireless, added: "We are delighted by the amazing response we've had from our partners in such a brief period of time. While many in the Caribbean continue to suffer in literal darkness, it is inspiring to see that so many are also eager to help."

Click here to donate to the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation.

About Sigma Systems (sigma-systems.com or Twitter @SigmaSystems)

Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products. The company's portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management and Provisioning products. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers. Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia, with technology and integration partners in over 100 countries.