Research and Education Community to Gather in San Francisco for the 2017 Internet2 Technology Exchange Meeting

Internet2 will host its annual technical meeting, the Technology Exchange, for the research and education community from October 15 18 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. The event will convene over 650 attendees from more than 250 institutions, 17 countries, and 46 states including network engineers, technologists, architects, scientists, operators, and administrators in the fields of advanced networking, trust and identity, information security, applications for research, and web scale computing.

Program Highlights:

The event is co-hosted by the Corporation For Education Network Initiatives In California (CENIC), Energy Sciences Network (ESnet), and the University of California, Berkeley. For more information on the event program or to register, visit https://meetings.internet2.edu/2017-technology-exchange.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Members of the media interested in obtaining a press badge for TechEX17 should contact Sara Aly.

About Internet2

Internet2 is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research and community service missions. Internet2's research and education network infrastructure supports millions of user applications each day and delivers advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by a community-developed trust and identity framework. For more information, visit www.internet2.edu or follow @Internet2.