Forward thinking City of Beaumont and City of Dinuba are accelerating small cell wireless coverage and protecting their assets

IRVINE, Calif. , Oct. 5 Bars Communities, a dba of XG Communities LLC, a premier provider of wirelessÂ plans, asset marketing and engineering services for cities and municipalities across the United States , announced agreements to market and manage wireless coverage solutions with the City of Beaumont and the City of Dinuba .

5 Bars Communities has entered into multi-year agreements with these Cities to begin marketing their assets for small cell colocation. This effort will enhance the ability for the City of Beaumont and the City of Dinuba to deploy wireless connectivity. "We are excited to help these cities attract wireless carriers to their growing communities," said Monnie McGaffigan , President of 5 Bars.

As wireless carriers densify existing networks, it is estimated that the industry will deploy hundreds of thousands of small cells, making it increasingly difficult for cities to manage the application and deployment process. In collaboration with the carriers, 5 Bars will streamline applications with a predictable process, while preserving City aesthetics.

The decision for these Cities to partner with 5 Bars was based on maintaining control, preventing visual blight and increasing connectivity for businesses, residents and citizens. The solution will be the foundation to deploy Smart City infrastructure, enhance business investment, and improve city services.

About City of Beaumont :

This progressive city is located in Riverside County and a half hour from Palm Springs . Beaumont provides the very best of rustic, rural beauty and charm, combined with the planned growth, abundant recreational opportunities, and rich community life offered by the finest Southern California cities.

About City of Dinuba :

Dinuba has maintained a forward thinking attitude and strives to positively impact the economic vitality and enhance the quality of life in the Tulare County region. Located right between Los Angeles and San Francisco , the City is home to Best Buy Distribution, Patterson Logistics, Wal-Mart, Ed Dena's GM Auto Center and Ruiz Foods - America's leading frozen Mexican food manufacturer.

