Redtail Technology Unveils Redtail Speak; First of Its Kind Compliance-Approved Text Messaging Solution for Financial Advisors

GOLD RIVER, Calif. , Oct.Â Redtail Technology, a leading provider of client relationship management (CRM) solutions for financial services firms, announced Redtail Speak, a compliance approved, real time communication platform for financial advisors. The first of its kind, Speak is embedded directly in the Redtail CRM and enables advisors to communicate with clients safely and securely via text messages.

Speak allows advisors to provide a higher level of service to their clients while remaining compliant with all federal rules and regulations, including FINRA's new regulatory notice which states that all text messaging conversations must be recorded. Every conversation, message and document is fully searchable and automatically archived, recorded daily and shared with the advisor's email surveillance provider, offering advisors a safe, compliance-approved way to communicate with their clients.

"At Redtail, we are dedicated to building next generation technology for financial advisors, and Speak is the culmination of years of research, software development and advisor feedback," said Redtail Technology CEO Brian McLaughlin . "If advisors are already texting their clients, chances are they're doing it out of compliance, and if they aren't, they're missing out on a huge opportunity. Today, people have come to expect real-time communication, and Speak's revolutionary software enables advisors to meet those needs."

Redtail Speak, which is based on an award winning project from Fuse 2015, is completely customizable to fit the needs of every advisor and client, aligning with communication preferences from a range of generations. Advisors simply send a message through Speak to a client's mobile number, and when the client replies via text, the message appears on Speak. Speak also has built-in customizable preferences for notifications, messages, invitations, out of office replies and the area code of the phone number that clients will be texting.

"We're proud to have partnered with Redtail for many years and honored to be a launch partner for the new Redtail Speak platform," said 1st Global President David Knoch . "At 1st Global, our purpose is to enable intentional living and we're committed to challenging the status quo by exploring new technologies and providing future-focused capabilities to the CPA wealth management firms we're privileged to serve. Financial advisors have been passionately seeking a compliance-approved method of texting with their clients and Redtail Speak provides them with this essential capability. For 1st Global financial advisors, this additional resource will help further solidify their client relationships, which are already some of the strongest in the industry."

Advisors and all dedicated team members will be notified when they receive a new message from their respective client or team members. This empowers advisors to communicate directly with colleagues, without ever leaving Redtail's CRM. Speak also facilitates a more collaborative environment by providing team members with access to the same communication thread, eliminating bottlenecks. Ultimately, this decreases advisors' business costs, increases efficiencies and provides advisors with a higher-level of service as they get more time to focus on their clients.

Speak is currently integrated with Orion Advisor Services and Riskalyze, and Redtail will continue to announce new integration partners quarterly. For more information about Redtail Speak including pricing, please visit: http://corporate.redtailtechnology.com/products/speak/.

About Redtail Technology Redtail Technology is a leading provider of web-based Client Relationship Management (CRM), paperless office, and email archiving solutions in the financial services industry. Easily affordable, easy to implement and offering integration with many of the industry's most widely used applications, Redtail is committed to providing financial advisors with the core technologies that drive their day-to-day operations. CRM is ultimately about not only acquiring and managing your clients and prospects -- it's also about servicing them and, in turn, extracting value from the relationships. At the same time, it's about doing all of these things while simultaneously improving operational efficiency. Visitâ€¯www.redtailtechnology.comâ€¯for more information.

