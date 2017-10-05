DataPath Named to MSSP Alert Top 100 Managed Security Services Providers List

ATLANTA , Oct. MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named DataPath, Inc., to the Top 100 MSSPs list for 2017 (http www.MSSPAlert.com top100). The list and research identify and honor the top 100 managed security services providers (MSSPs) that specialize in comprehensive, outsourced cybersecurity services.

The Top 100 MSSP rankings are based on MSSP Alert's readership survey combined with aggregated third-party research. MSSPs featured throughout the list and research proactively monitor, manage and mitigate cyber threats for businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations of all sizes.

"In today's environment of ever evolving cyber threats, our goal is to provide customers with security solutions and real-time monitoring that not only help secure their networks, but provide peace of mind so they can focus on their core business," said David Myers , President and CEO of DataPath. "As a company that specializes in robust networking solutions for customers who operate in remote or at-risk environments, we are honored to have been selected for the Top 100 MSSPs list."

Building and operating a true MSSP requires major financial, technical and business commitments. An overwhelming 74 percent of top MSSPs surveyed maintain their own security operations centers (SOCs) on a 24x7x365 basis. Another 14 percent depend on hybrid models in which some SOC services are outsourced, while only 12 percent of top MSSPs completely outsource their SOC operations.

Demand for MSSPs has escalated amid rising cyberattacks, malware and ransomware incidents worldwide. The cybersecurity skills shortage has further heightened the need for world-class MSSPs. The global MSSP market will reach $40.97 billion by 2022, a 16.6 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2016, according to Allied Market Research.

"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate DataPath on this unique honor," said Amy Katz , CEO of After Nines Inc. "As organizations worldwide scramble to safeguard their digital assets, brand identities and customer relationships, they increasingly leverage the Top 100 MSSPs for effective cyber services."

The Top 100 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.MSSPAlert.com/top100.

DataPath is a full-service, facilities-based MSSP that operates its own 24x7x365 Cyber Security Operations Center, and leverages over two decades of experience providing mission-critical communications solutions to military, broadcast and enterprise clients. Customers rely on DataPath's Managed Security Services to provide comprehensive, multi-layered security to protect their organization from constantly emerging cyber threats. The company leverages a team of cybersecurity experts, paired with an integrated suite of industry-leading cybersecurity tools.

About DataPath® Inc. With over 25 years of proven experience developing and protecting critical networks in government and military environments, DataPath can be depended on to ensure the safety of your network and data. For more information, visit www.datapathcyber.com.

About After Nines Inc. After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey - from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

