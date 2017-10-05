HAAS Alert Integrates With Waze To Provide Real-Time Emergency Service Road Alerts

CHICAGO , Oct. Today, HAAS Alert announced that it has partnered with Waze the free, real time crowdsourced traffic and navigation app powered by the world's largest community of drivers to provide incident and emergency response data. Waze users will now automatically receive incident locations and warnings when emergency services (Firefighters, Police, EMS) are on the scene to warn and or re route drivers to avoid delays. Waze is the first navigation app offering the HAAS Alert service, enabling the Waze community to help increase safety for first responders.

"Keeping drivers and emergency personnel safe on the roadways is central to our mission," said HAAS Alert CEO and co-founder, Cory Hohs . "We're delighted to be able to provide real-time alerts to Waze's large community through this new data-sharing partnership because so many drivers will now have the information they need to avoid collisions and improve safety on the roads."

HAAS Alert joins Waze through its Connected Citizens Program which gives municipal leaders an unprecedented look at real-time road activity, empowering partners to harness real-time driver insights to improve congestion and make better informed planning decisions. HAAS Alert is adding real-time incident information derived directly from the source, as well as R2V (Responder-to-Vehicle) communication capabilities to improve safety, improve traffic routes and reduce response times by emergency personnel. To find out more about Connected Citizens Program, visit http://waze.com/ccp. To download the free Waze app for iOS or Android, visit http://www.waze.com/get.

About Waze Waze is the social navigation pioneer, leveraging mobile technology and a passionate global community to redefine expectations of today's maps. Waze is home to the world's largest network of drivers who work together daily to outsmart traffic and save time and money. The app consistently recommends the fastest routes based on real-time driving and data from millions of users. From traffic reroutes to low gas price alerts and relevant offers from favorite brands, Waze is one of the most comprehensive driving companions in the marketplace.

About HAAS Alert HAAS Alert is a mobility and smart city data service provider keeping emergency crews, drivers and the public safe through R2V (Responder-to-Vehicle) communication that alerts motorists when emergency responders are in the vicinity or en route to a call. Drivers and emergency crews use the information to avoid collisions and reduce traffic delays. The company is currently working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on advanced solutions and has support from leading safety organizations including NSC (National Safety Council), FAMA (Fire Apparatus Manufacturers' Association), FEMSA (Fire and Emergency Manufacturers and Services Association) and NFPA (National Fire Protection Association). To learn more, visit www.haasalert.com or @haasalert.

