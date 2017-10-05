Dixons Carphone Upgrades ‘Message at Till’ Capabilities with Point of Sale Marketing Specialist Ecrebo

Ecrebo, the point of sale marketing specialist, today announced a five year contract with Dixons Carphone, Europe's leading specialist electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. The partnership will allow Dixons Carphone to upgrade the capabilities of its point of sale coupon program by implementing Ecrebo's advanced 'Message at Till' solution across all 450 of its megastores.

After a highly competitive RFP process, Dixons Carphone selected Ecrebo due to the solution's sophistication and precision, allowing for better consumer targeting and personalization. Ecrebo's ability to meet Dixons Carphone's requirements for flexibility, both in its capability suite and deployment timelines, was another key factor in selecting Ecrebo.

Using Ecrebo's 'Message at Till' solution, Dixons Carphone will immediately have access to more advanced promotional campaigns to create personalized and engaging messaging for their customers. Ultimately, Ecrebo's technology will enable Dixons Carphone to deliver on their ambitions to ensure their promotional offers are connected across all their channels.

"Ecrebo has a lengthy track record of delivering both immediate and long-term success for their customers," said Keely Bosati, Head of Commercial Development at Dixons Carphone. "We demand a lot from our systems, and we needed reassurance that the vendor we selected could handle large quantities of data with a tried and tested product. Ecrebo's functionality, consistent messaging and team cohesion, combined with their success of working with retailers such as M&S and Waitrose gives us full confidence that this partnership will serve us and our customers well for years to come."

"Partnering with a retailer of Dixons Carphone's caliber, after such a competitive RFP process, is a tremendous source of pride for our company," said David Buckingham, CEO, Ecrebo. "Working alongside their team to deliver the personalized engagement experience that modern retail demands has been an opportunity we have been thrilled to take on. We're looking forward to developing our partnership with Dixons Carphone over the coming months."

About Ecrebo

Ecrebo is a point of sale marketing specialist that enables retailers to deliver targeted offers to customers at the checkout alongside their receipt or digital receipt. With over 90% of transactions occurring in-store, Ecrebo's POS-based technology opens up a marketing channel with unparalleled reach and precision: it enables retailers to deliver targeted marketing communication, specifically tailored to their customers. In turn, customers benefit from getting relevant offers and incentives delivered in a convenient and non-intrusive way. Ecrebo powers point of sale marketing for leading brands including Waitrose, M&S and PANDORA.

For further details, visit Ecrebo's website at www.ecrebo.com or follow Ecrebo on Twitter.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc is Europe's leading specialist electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company, employing over 41,000 people in nine countries. Focused on helping customers navigate the connected world, Dixons Carphone offers a comprehensive range of electrical and mobile products, connectivity and expert after-sales services from the Geek Squad and Team Knowhow.

Dixons Carphone's primary brands include Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld in the UK & Ireland, Elkjøp, Elkjøp Phonehouse, Elgiganten, Elgiganten Phone House, Gigantti and Lefdal in the Nordic countries, Kotsovolos in Greece, Dixons Travel in a number of UK airports as well as Dublin and Oslo. Our key service brands include Team Knowhow in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics, and Geek Squad in the UK & Ireland.

Business-to-business (B2B) services are provided through Connected World Services, CurrysPCWorld Business and Carphone Warehouse Business. Connected World Services aims to leverage the Group's existing expertise, operating processes and technology to provide a range of services to businesses.