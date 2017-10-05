6 Cities Win National Awards for Websites by Vision

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. , Oct.Â Six local government agencies in Texas , Virginia , Georgia , Kansas and California stepped into the winner's circle this fall to receive awards for websites designed by the online government innovators at Vision, the company announced today.

"Creating local government websites that meet the needs of today's citizens is a complex process," said Vision CEO David Nachman "These award-winning sites have several key things in common. They are easy to navigate, easy to understand, engaging, mobile and search-centric. They deliver exceptional service and value to the people they serve. We congratulate each of the winners for their excellence and their innovation."

National Association of Government Web Professionals (NAGW) Pinnacle Awards: Judged by a group of public and private sector web professionals, Pinnacle Awards are presented based on website content, organization, design, performance and flexibility, accessibility and interactivity. The City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia won the top Pinnacle Award among cities and counties with populations of 40,001 to 95,000, while the cities of Hurst, Texas and Williamsburg, Virginia won the Pinnacle Award and Members' Choice Award, respectively, among cities and counties with populations of 40,000 and fewer.

City-County Communications & Marketing Association's (3CMA) Savvy Awards: The Savvy awards recognize outstanding local government achievements in communications, public-sector marketing and citizen-government relationships. The City of Olathe, Kansas won a Silver Circle Award for its "updated layout, navigation, use of large images and condensed content that is readable and very mobile-friendly" in the category of Digital Interactive-Overall Website serving populations of 126,000 and up. Santa Clarita, California won an Award of Excellence in the same category for its "great looking simple website that highlights what's happening in the cultural community and integrates collaborative information and images that have resulted in a significant increase in use."

Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers 2017 TAMI Awards: Two Texas cities, Cedar Park and Hurst, shared the top TAMI Award for websites serving populations up to 85,000. The awards recognize excellence in all forms of local government communications.

For information or to request a free website review and consultation, call Vision at 888-263-8847 or visit info.visioninternet.com/free-consultation.

About Vision Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif. , Vision is a national leader in government website design, development and hosting with more than 700 government, non-profit and education clients in U.S. and Canadian communities with populations that range from less than 1,000 residents to more than 5 million. For more than 20 years, Vision has created cost-effective solutions that increase government efficiency, build transparency and promote interactive communications with citizens.

CONTACT: Lynette Viviani 973-534-1004 lynette.viviani@vivianipr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/6-cities-win-national-awards-for-websites-by-vision-300531604.html

SOURCE Vision