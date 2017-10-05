NEC/Netcracker to Define the Roadmap to Business Success at SDN NFV World Congress 2017

NEC Corporation and Netcracker Technology announced today that they will bring their vast experience in digital business transformation to SDN NFV World Congress 2017, set for October 9 13, 2017, in The Hague, Netherlands. Netcracker executives will speak on a wide range of topics, including how to make money with SDN NFV, the new role of orchestration to automate hybrid networks and monetizing with a digital marketplace.

As part of these discussions, NEC/Netcracker will highlight how its market-leading NaaS solution, Ecosystem 2.0 program and Hybrid Operations Management offering can help service providers become cloud-native and generate new revenue faster.

As a Diamond Sponsor of the event, NEC/Netcracker will host a workshop leading into the event, featuring executive speakers from Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom. NEC/Netcracker will also feature a premier lineup of keynotes and speaking sessions at the event. NEC/Netcracker will be located in booth #B16.

Below is a summary of NEC/Netcracker's presence at the show. For a more detailed look at NEC/Netcracker's agenda, click here.

Workshop

Monday, October 9, 2017

Summit

Monday, October 9, 2017

Speaking Sessions

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Thursday, October 12, 2017

