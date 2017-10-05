Josh Drew appointed Group Chief Compliance Officer

AMSTERDAM , Oct. 5,Â Â VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ VEON, Euronext Amsterdam VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services headquartered in Amsterdam and serving more than 235 million customers, today announces the appointment of Josh Drew as Group Chief Compliance Officer and a member of VEON's executive management team. Josh will report directly to VEON's Chief Executive Officer, Jean Yves Charlier .

Josh joined VEON in July 2016 as Associate General Counsel and was most recently Acting Group Chief Compliance Officer. In the latter role, Josh has been responsible for leading a team of compliance professionals across all of VEON's operating markets to establish and implement an effective compliance programme, while also advising senior management on core compliance, risk and governance issues. In his role as Group Chief Compliance Officer, Josh will continue to lead and develop VEON's implementation of an effective compliance programme, driving a culture of integrity and upholding the highest ethical standards.

Prior to joining VEON, Josh was Vice President and Associate General Counsel for over five years at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and Hewlett-Packard, with responsibility for investigations and anti-corruption compliance.

Jean-Yves Charlier , Chief Executive Officer of VEON, said: "Josh's appointment demonstrates VEON's on-going commitment to the strengthening of our compliance programme across all of our markets. His extensive expertise will ensure that VEON continues to develop a world-class compliance function and strong ethical culture, an initiative that is of critical importance to the Supervisory Board and senior management team."

