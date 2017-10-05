Centina Systems Demonstrates Record Growth with New Tier 1 Deals and European Expansion

Centina Systems, the leading provider of strategic assurance and network management solutions for communications service providers, announced today that the company is experiencing record growth with the signing of a number of recent customer wins globally. The company is also expanding its team in North America, Europe, and Asia to support regional deployments and business opportunities.

In recent months, Centina has secured several deals with Tier 1 operators in the US and Europe, as well as achieved industry-wide recognition for its role in the award winning "IoT and Anything as a Service" catalyst at TM Forum Live! in Nice, France. The company also partners with leading integrators like Fujitsu to broaden reach and support industry demand.

"This is an exciting time for Centina Systems. We have powered through market changes and consolidation over the last decade, and come out stronger and more confident in our technology and ability to deliver transformational solutions for operators," said Anand Gonuguntla, Co-founder and CEO at Centina Systems. "It is very validating to watch the largest Tier 1 operators in the world recognize the advantages of our technology and our unique value proposition, particularly at a time when competition in the marketplace is forcing a new level of innovation."

There are a number of themes driving increased adoption of Centina solutions:

"Service providers are preparing for the impact of SDN and NFV on their businesses and have selected Centina's vSure solution because of its ability to handle the present operational and analytical needs, as well as address the challenges a virtual future will bring," added Gonuguntla.

Centina's CEO, Anand Gonuguntla, is available for further detailed briefings upon request. To learn more about how Centina's vSure solution is aiding operators looking to leverage the benefits of virtualization while improving network and service performance, visit www.centinasystems.com.

About Centina Systems

Centina Systems is the market leader in service assurance analytics and network performance management solutions, partnering with operators globally as they undergo digital transformation. The company's unrivaled domain expertise in assuring networks and services leveraging its flagship vSure™ product ensures that today's service providers continue to provide outstanding customer experience while facing unprecedented change. To learn more how Centina Systems is assuring operators make the best decisions on the road to network virtualization, visit www.centinasystems.com.