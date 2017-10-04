Ramco Systems and Anaplan strengthen collaboration

SINGAPORE andÂ CHENNAI, India , Oct. Ramco Systems, a leading enterprise software provider on cloud and mobile, and Anaplan, a leading platform provider driving a new age of connected planning, today announced a collaboration to build joint go to market initiatives. Â

As part of the collaboration, Ramco's Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Capital Management (HCM), and finance modules now have standard connectors for Anaplan's connected planning platform. This will offer comprehensive planning, budgeting, and consolidation capabilities to Ramco's clients around the globe.

"The strength of our workforce planning solution, combined with capabilities from the Ramco HCM suite, is a powerful proposition that could disrupt the legacy HCM market," said Paul Melchiorre , Chief Revenue Officer, Anaplan. "The transaction systems of the legacy application vendors do not provide the extensive planning functionalities of the Anaplan platform."

"We live in a connected world and ensuring we have a strong ecosystem of like-minded partner offerings is key to driving transformational growth for clients," added Virender Aggarwal , CEO, Ramco Systems. "Our collaboration with Anaplan offers enterprises a compelling joint value proposition of powerful planning and budgeting capabilities on top of Ramco's workforce, finance, and supply chain modules."

With 38 ready-to-use workforce planning applications on its App Hub, Anaplan allows companies to partner with the finance department and lines of businesses to align people with plans in order to achieve business goals.

Complete with chatbots, a simplified user experience, and an intelligent in-memory engine that identifies and resolves errors, organizations can deploy Ramco HCM in the cloud or on-premise, or leverage it as a managed service. The multitenant architecture with embedded intelligence and device agnostics features serves more than 450 customers worldwide. With innovative concepts such as haptic design, context-sensitive pop-ups, facial recognition-based attendance, and chatbots to carry out self-service, Ramco has been setting the benchmark for innovation in this segment.

Ramco's Finance & Accounting solution is being leveraged by several medium- to large-sized organizations both as part of a full-suite ERP, as well as a stand-alone application. Ramco distinguishes itself by focusing on building deep domain-integrated financials and offering next-generation features that bring automation, simplification, and cognitive capabilities to the application, helping organizations move towards an era of self-running finance.

About Anaplan Anaplan is driving a new age of connected planning. Large and fast-growing organizations use Anaplan's cloud platform in every business function to make informed decisions and drive faster, more effective planning processes. Anaplan also provides support, training, and planning transformation advisory services. Anaplan is a privately held company based in San Francisco with 16 offices and over 150 expert partners worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

About Ramco Systems: Ramco is a fast-growing enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing on moving towards Cognitive and Robotic ERP with features such as Bot It - which allows users to complete transaction using natural conversations; Mail Bot - transact with the application by just sending an email; HUB It - a one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It - mobility where the system presents users with option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It - a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval.

With 1600+ employees spread across 22 offices, globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow. No Hierarchies, Cabin-less Offices, Respect work and not titles, among others are what makes the team say, Thank God it's Monday!

Positioned as Niche Vendor in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financials & Cloud HCM Suites; Recognized as a 'Highly Recommended' Payroll Software Supplier of the Year 2017 by Global Payroll Association; Positioned as 'Achiever' in Everest Group's Multi-Country Payroll Platform Assessment; Winner of ISG Award for Innovation; Winner of HR Vendors of the Year Award 2016; Chosen as Preferred Next-Gen MRO IT Vendor by ARSA

For more information, please visit http://www.ramco.com/hcm. Follow Ramco on Twitter @ramcosystems / @ramcohcm or read latest updates on http://blogs.ramco.com/

