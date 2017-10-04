Minnesota to Transform Communications for Public Safety; Governor Dayton Approves Buildout Plan for First Responder Network

RESTON, Va. , Oct.Â Minnesota is bringing modernized communications technology to first responders. Today, Governor Mark Dayton announced his decision to participate in the FirstNet and AT&T plan to deliver a wireless broadband network to the state's public safety community. FirstNet will bring advanced tools to help Minnesota's first responders save lives and protect communities.

"First responders across our state risk their lives every day to protect and serve the people of Minnesota ," said Governor Dayton. "Modernizing our communications infrastructure will allow our courageous first responders to coordinate and respond more quickly, effectively, and safely, creating better outcomes for them and the communities they serve."

AT&T, in a public-private partnership with FirstNet, will build, operate and maintain a highly secure wireless broadband communications network for Minnesota's public safety community at no cost to the state. The FirstNet network will drive innovation and create an entire system of modern, life-saving devices, apps and tools for first responders.

"Governor Dayton's decision to launch FirstNet in Minnesota will dramatically enhance police work across the state by giving law enforcement access to the most advanced communications capabilities available today," says FirstNet Board Member Richard Stanek, who has served as the Sheriff of Hennepin County since 2007. "It will also modernize communications used by fire, EMS, and other public safety personnel, which will help all first responders maintain the safety of our neighborhoods and communities."

The FirstNet network will transform the way Minnesota's fire, police, EMS and other public safety personnel communicate and share information. Specifically, it will:

FirstNet and AT&T designed Minnesota's network solution with direct input from the state and its public safety community, helping to address the state's unique communications needs. This includes:

"Governor Dayton's decision to join FirstNet will enhance public safety communications throughout the state," said FirstNet CEO Mike Poth . "This network will connect first responders operating across Minnesota , from the populous centers of the Twin Cities to remote areas near the Canadian border. FirstNet and AT&T are pleased to have delivered a plan that meets Minnesota's unique needs, and we look forward to bringing the network to public safety throughout the Land of 10,000 Lakes."

The decision enables FirstNet and AT&T to begin creating an entirely new wireless ecosystem for public safety communications. Minnesota's first responder subscribers will have immediate access to quality of service and priority to voice and data across the existing nationwide AT&T LTE network.

Preemption for primary users over the AT&T LTE network is expected by year-end. This means fire, police, EMS and other public safety workers will have dedicated access to the network when and where they need it - 24/7/365, like their mission.

"We congratulate Governor Dayton on taking the first steps necessary to provide our state's public safety community with the cutting-edge technologies they need to protect Minnesotans," said Paul Weirtz , president, AT&T Minnesota. "AT&T is honored to bring FirstNet to Minnesota. We are proud to already have the most wireless coverage in Minnesota. And we are excited to strengthen our network coverage across the state to provide first responders with the innovative communications tools they deserve to carry out their life-saving mission."

For more information on FirstNet, please visit FirstNet.gov/mediakit and att.com/FirstResponderNews. For more about the value FirstNet will bring to public safety, please visit FirstNet.com.

About FirstNet The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) is an independent authority within the U.S. Department of Commerce, overseen by a 15 member Board. Chartered in 2012, its mission is to ensure the building, deployment, and operation of the nationwide, broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities. Learn more at FirstNet.gov/mediakit and follow FirstNet (@FirstNetGov) on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

*About AT&T AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

Â© 2017 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. Score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q1 + Q2 2017 across 121 markets.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minnesota-to-transform-communications-for-public-safety-governor-dayton-approves-buildout-plan-for-first-responder-network-300531421.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

http://www.att.com