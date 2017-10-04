Sierra Wireless Announces United States Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro for AirLink® Networking Solutions

Sierra Wireless, the leading provider of fully integrated device to cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., one of the largest technology distributors in the world. Through this agreement, Ingram Micro is now authorized to distribute the complete AirLinkÂ portfolio of networking solutions, including cellular routers and gateways, management, services and support, to its channel partners in the United States.

Sierra Wireless AirLink networking solutions enable organizations to seamlessly and securely connect their mission-critical infrastructure, such as pipelines, SCADA systems, branch offices and retail kiosks, transit, police cruisers and ambulances, to the enterprise.

"Our new relationship with Sierra Wireless will provide Ingram Micro's channel partners and their customers with industry-leading router/gateway, management and security solutions," said Michael Erwin, Vice President, Vendor Management, Ingram Micro. "We are seeing increased demand for secure, manageable, high-performance cellular networking solutions to connect remote organizational assets, and Sierra Wireless' AirLink networking solutions are a welcome addition to our growing portfolio."

"Enterprises have an ever-increasing need for reliable wireless solutions to connect infrastructure, critical assets, mobile workforces and branch offices," said Marc Osgoodby, Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Enterprise Solutions Business Unit, Sierra Wireless. "The agreement with Ingram Micro makes it easier for enterprises to access Sierra Wireless' industry-leading enhanced IoT solutions through Ingram Micro's vast network of channel partners."

