Marni Walden, EVP and president of Global Media, announces plans to leave Verizon

NEW YORK , Oct.Â Marni Walden, Verizon executive vice president and president of Global Media, today announced her plans to leave the company in February 2018.Â

Effective December 31, 2017 , Walden will move into a strategic advisor role and continue to report to Verizon Chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam until her departure. Following that date, Tim Armstrong , CEO of Oath, who will continue to be responsible for leading Oath, will report directly to McAdam. The Telematics organization will report to John Stratton , executive vice president and president of Global Operations.

"Marni helped build our wireless business, starting as a sales representative in a store, and grew into an inspirational leader and role model for so many at Verizon," said McAdam. "She has most recently spearheaded Verizon's entry into global digital media and telematics and will leave us in a strong competitive position."

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, has a diverse workforce of 163,400 and generated nearly $126 billion in 2016 revenues. Verizon operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary houses more than 50 media and technology brands that engage about 1 billion people around the world.

