AT&T Invests Nearly $3.9 Million Over 3-Year Period to Enhance Local Networks in Denison

DENISON, Texas , Oct.Â At AT&T1, we've invested nearly $3.9 millionÂ in our Denison wireless and wired networks during 2014 2016. These investments enhance reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses. They also improve critical services that support public safety and first responders.

In Texas , AT&T invested nearly $6.8 billion in the state's wireless and wired networks during 2014-2016.

From 2014-2016, AT&T made 20 wireless network upgrades in the Denison area including LTE carrier additions and LTE bandwidth expansions.

"We're investing to provide highly secure connectivity," said Matt Foster , Regional Director of External & Legislative Affairs. "Our commitment to Denison remains steadfast."

The AT&T LTE network covers more than 400 million people in North America . Notable Denison network enhancements from 2014-2016 included:

The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) recently chose AT&T to build a nationwide public safety broadband network. The network will be dedicated to America's police, firefighters and EMS personnel. Texas is one of a number of states and territories to opt-in to the FirstNet network. We will build upon our current and planned investments with a dedicated focus on the state's first responders.

And with the opt-in, we expect to make a significant investment to upgrade and maintain Texas's FirstNet network over the next 25 years, bringing your first responders the coverage, value and experience they expect.

For the third year in a row, FORTUNE magazine recognized AT&T as the Most Admired Telecommunications Company in the world in 2017. We also placed No. 37 among the Top 50 World's Most Admired companies.

AT&T is the only communications company on the list. We ranked No. 1 in all 9 attributes. This included innovation, financial soundness and quality of products/services.

We have the largest fiber network within our 21-state wireline footprint. 2 We also now market a 1 gigabit connection3 on our 100% fiber connection to over 5.5 million locations across 57 major metros areas. We'll plan to reach at least 75 major metros overall. We've added more than 1.5 million locations this year. We plan to add another 1.5 million locations by the end of the year. We plan to reach at least 12.5 million locations by mid-2019.

We have an extensive Wi-Fi network with more than 40,000 AT&T Wi-Fi Hot Spots at popular restaurants, hotels, bookstores and retailers. And we provide access to Wi-Fi at more 1 million locations around the world. Most AT&T smartphone customers and home internet customers get access to our national Wi-Fi network at no added cost. Wi-Fi usage doesn't count towards customers' monthly wireless data plans4.

To learn more about our coverage in Denison or anywhere in the U.S., visit the AT&T Coverage Viewer. For updates on the AT&T wireless network, please visit the AT&T network news page.

