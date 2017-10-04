Asia's Best-in-Class Companies Celebrated at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

SINGAPORE , Oct.Â Frost & Sullivan honored Asia's leading companies at its 10th annual Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held on 4 October at the Shangri La Hotel in Singapore .

Mr. Manoj Menon , Senior Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan said that the awards identify and honor the best-in-class companies which have continually demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.

"We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of these truly innovative and well-deserving companies in Asia-Pacific . I am confident they will continue to inspire and positively impact their industry through their achievements in their respective fields," he noted.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

GLOBAL 2017 Global Medical Gloves Technology Innovation Award KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES BHD 2017 Global Integrated Drug R&D Services Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award WuXi AppTec ASIA-PACIFIC 2017 Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the Year AMWAY 2017 Asia-Pacific AMI Solutions Company of the Year EDMI LIMITED 2017 Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Company of the Year JLL 2017 Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award ISS ASIA PACIFIC 2017 Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Company of the Year SPRITZER 2017 Asia-Pacific Critical Physical Infrastructure Vendor of the Year SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC 2017 Asia-Pacific Data Center Power New Product Innovation Award SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC 2017 Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy Growth Excellence Leadership Award VESTAS ASIA PACIFIC WIND TECHNOLOGY PTE LTD 2017 Asia-Pacific Outbound Systems Market Share Leadership Award ASPECT SOFTWARE (ASIA PACIFIC) PTE LTD 2017 Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Price/Performance Leadership Award LOGITECH 2017 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience System Integrator of Year DIMENSION DATA ASIA PACIFIC 2017 Asia-Pacific Managed Cloud Service Provider of the Year DATAPIPE 2017 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Product Line Strategy Leadership Award HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE 2017 Asia-Pacific Hybrid IT Technology Vendor of the Year HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE 2017 Asia-Pacific Hybrid IT Service Provider of the Year CENTURYLINK 2017 Asia-Pacific Managed UC Services Provider of the Year TATA COMMUNICATIONS 2017 Asia-Pacific Data Communications Service Provider of the Year ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES 2017 Asia-Pacific Outsourced Customer Experience Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award TELEPERFORMANCE INDIA 2017 Asia-Pacific Inbound Contact Routing Systems Market Share Leadership Award AVAYA 2017 Asia-Pacific Smart Utility Platform Provider of the Year SILVER SPRING NETWORKS 2017 Asia-Pacific CRO Growth Excellence Leadership Award CMIC HOLDINGS 2017 Asia-Pacific CRO Customer Value Leadership Award COVANCE INC 2017 Asia-Pacific Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Diagnostics New Product Innovation Award HISTOINDEX PTE. LTD. 2017 Asia-Pacific Healthcare IT Product Line Strategy Leadership Award HITACHI, LTD 2017 Asia-Pacific Mass Spectrometry Company of the Year SHIMADZU 2017 Asia-Pacific Gas Chromatography New Product Innovation Award SHIMADZU 2017 Asia-Pacific Hospital IT Company of the Year (Clinical Information Systems) GE HEALTHCARE 2017 Asia-Pacific Regional Warehouse Service Provider of the Year LF LOGISTICS 2017 Asia-Pacific Regional E-Commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED 2017 Asia-Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year EDOTCO SOUTHEAST ASIA 2017 Southeast Asia Smart Grid Solutions Company of the Year TRILLIANTS NETWORKS, INC. 2017 Southeast Asia Demand Response Growth Excellence Leadership Award DIAMOND ENERGY CORPORATION 2017 Southeast Asia Medical Imaging Informatics Company of the Year GE HEALTHCARE 2017 Southeast Asia Online Healthcare Platform Visionary Innovation Leadership Award BOOKDOC 2017 Southeast Asia Contact Center Applications Market Share Leadership Award AVAYA 2017 Southeast Asia Innovative Roaming Mobile Service Provider of the Year FLEXIROAM 2017 Southeast Asia Unified Communications System Integrator of the Year DIMENSION DATA ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRY 2017 Thailand Enterprise Data Communication Service Provider of the Year UNITED INFORMATION HIGHWAY COMPANY LIMITED 2017 Cambodia Mobile Service Provider of the Year SMART AXIATA CO., LTD. 2017 Philippines Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year AVAYA 2017 Vietnam Hospital of the Year HOAN MY MEDICAL CORPORATION 2017 Indonesia Data Center Service Provider of the Year LINTASARTA 2017 Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year SINGTEL 2017 Singapore Managed Cloud Service Provider of the Year SINGTEL 2017 Singapore Data Center Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award ST TELEMEDIA GLOBAL DATA CENTRES 2017 Singapore Domestic Logistics Service Provider of the Year KEPPEL LOGISTICS 2017 Singapore Emerging Logistics Service Provider of the Year COUREX PTE LTD

GLOBAL

2017 Global Medical Gloves Technology Innovation Award

KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES BHD

2017 Global Integrated Drug R&D Services Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award

WuXi AppTec

ASIA-PACIFIC

2017 Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the Year

AMWAY

2017 Asia-Pacific AMI Solutions Company of the Year

EDMI LIMITED

2017 Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Company of the Year

JLL

2017 Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award

ISS ASIA PACIFIC

2017 Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Company of the Year

SPRITZER

2017 Asia-Pacific Critical Physical Infrastructure Vendor of the Year

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

2017 Asia-Pacific Data Center Power New Product Innovation Award

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

2017 Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy Growth Excellence Leadership Award

VESTAS ASIA PACIFIC WIND TECHNOLOGY PTE LTD

2017 Asia-Pacific Outbound Systems Market Share Leadership Award

ASPECT SOFTWARE (ASIA PACIFIC) PTE LTD

2017 Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Price/Performance Leadership Award

LOGITECH

2017 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience System Integrator of Year

DIMENSION DATA ASIA PACIFIC

2017 Asia-Pacific Managed Cloud Service Provider of the Year

DATAPIPE

2017 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

2017 Asia-Pacific Hybrid IT Technology Vendor of the Year

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

2017 Asia-Pacific Hybrid IT Service Provider of the Year

CENTURYLINK

2017 Asia-Pacific Managed UC Services Provider of the Year

TATA COMMUNICATIONS

2017 Asia-Pacific Data Communications Service Provider of the Year

ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES

2017 Asia-Pacific Outsourced Customer Experience Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

TELEPERFORMANCE INDIA

2017 Asia-Pacific Inbound Contact Routing Systems Market Share Leadership Award

AVAYA

2017 Asia-Pacific Smart Utility Platform Provider of the Year

SILVER SPRING NETWORKS

2017 Asia-Pacific CRO Growth Excellence Leadership Award

CMIC HOLDINGS

2017 Asia-Pacific CRO Customer Value Leadership Award

COVANCE INC

2017 Asia-Pacific Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Diagnostics New Product Innovation Award

HISTOINDEX PTE. LTD.

2017 Asia-Pacific Healthcare IT Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

HITACHI, LTD

2017 Asia-Pacific Mass Spectrometry Company of the Year

SHIMADZU

2017 Asia-Pacific Gas Chromatography New Product Innovation Award

SHIMADZU

2017 Asia-Pacific Hospital IT Company of the Year (Clinical Information Systems)

GE HEALTHCARE

2017 Asia-Pacific Regional Warehouse Service Provider of the Year

LF LOGISTICS

2017 Asia-Pacific Regional E-Commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year

KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED

2017 Asia-Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year

EDOTCO

SOUTHEAST ASIA

2017 Southeast Asia Smart Grid Solutions Company of the Year

TRILLIANTS NETWORKS, INC.

2017 Southeast Asia Demand Response Growth Excellence Leadership Award

DIAMOND ENERGY CORPORATION

2017 Southeast Asia Medical Imaging Informatics Company of the Year

GE HEALTHCARE

2017 Southeast Asia Online Healthcare Platform Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

BOOKDOC

2017 Southeast Asia Contact Center Applications Market Share Leadership Award

AVAYA

2017 Southeast Asia Innovative Roaming Mobile Service Provider of the Year

FLEXIROAM

2017 Southeast Asia Unified Communications System Integrator of the Year

DIMENSION DATA ASIA PACIFIC

COUNTRY

2017 Thailand Enterprise Data Communication Service Provider of the Year

UNITED INFORMATION HIGHWAY COMPANY LIMITED

2017 Cambodia Mobile Service Provider of the Year

SMART AXIATA CO., LTD.

2017 Philippines Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year

AVAYA

2017 Vietnam Hospital of the Year

HOAN MY MEDICAL CORPORATION

2017 Indonesia Data Center Service Provider of the Year

LINTASARTA

2017 Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year

SINGTEL

2017 Singapore Managed Cloud Service Provider of the Year

SINGTEL

2017 Singapore Data Center Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award

ST TELEMEDIA GLOBAL DATA CENTRES

2017 Singapore Domestic Logistics Service Provider of the Year

KEPPEL LOGISTICS

2017 Singapore Emerging Logistics Service Provider of the Year

COUREX PTE LTD

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact Us: Start the discussion

Media Contact

Melissa Tan Corporate Communications - Asia-Pacific Phone: +65.6890.0926 Email: melissa.tan@frost.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asias-best-in-class-companies-celebrated-at-the-2017-frost--sullivan-asia-pacific-best-practices-awards-300531119.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

http://www.frost.com