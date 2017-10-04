Unleash the Pixel 2 for Half Off – No Verizon Required

Want the new Pixel 2 or 2 XL but think Verizon's slowing network is your only choice Well, listen up. T Mobile (NASDAQ TMUS) today announced that anyone can now get $325 back on a new Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL that's as much as 50 percent off when they bring their phone to T Mobile and switch one voice line. It's BYOPixel time.

The truth is Google's latest Pixel superphones work great on T-Mobile's blazing-fast network. Because America's best unlimited is also America's most advanced LTE network, and the Pixel 2 and 2 XL tap into three of T-Mobile's latest Advanced LTE technologies - 4x4 MIMO, three-way carrier aggregation and 256 QAM. In plain English, that means the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are fast… really, really fast. Like hold onto your hats (er, screen protectors) fast.

And while T-Mobile continues to encourage its customers to stream more with moves like Netflix on Us and increased monthly prioritization, Verizon and AT&T network speeds continue to fall under the weight of their unlimited offerings.

"Verizon wants you to use your Pixel 2 on a network that's struggling to keep up with unlimited data. And they claim the Pixel is 'exclusive' - just like they claim to have a better network. I'm here to tell you it's all BS!" said John Legere, T-Mobile president and CEO. "The Pixel 2 works great on T-Mobile, and now you can get it for half off when you come to the Un-carrier and #BYOPixel."

To get the word out that the Pixel absolutely rocks on T-Mobile's advanced network, Legere rolled mobile billboards through the streets of San Francisco around the Pixel 2 announcement today.

Get Your $325 Back

To take advantage of T-Mobile's limited time offer of up to half off your Pixel 2, simply purchase an unlocked Pixel from Google, Verizon or other original retailer, port in a number or activate a new line of service, sign up for T-Mobile ONE and enter the deets at T-Mobile's online validation site. Existing customers can get in on the deal too when they add a line of T-Mobile ONE or Simple Choice Unlimited. Your money will be mailed to you in a MasterCard card (for a grand total of $325 or half the cost of a 64GB Pixel 2).

To learn more about this offer, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com/pixel2.

On all T-Mobile plans, if congested, customers using >50GB/mo may notice reduced speeds due to data prioritization. Video typically streams at 480p. Limited time offer, subject to change. Via prepaid card worth 50% of Pixel 2 64GB MSRP (other models cost more). Qualifying credit, service, new line, and proof of purchase by 12/2/17 from original retailer required. May not be combined with other offers (e.g., #GetOutoftheRed, Carrier Freedom). Must be active and in good standing when prepaid card is processed; allow 8 weeks. Prepaid cards issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., member FDIC. Terms & conditions apply; card expires.

