Say hello to the new Pixel 2 on Verizon, Google's exclusive wireless partner

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct.Â Meet the new Pixel 2, available for preorder today from Verizon, the exclusive wireless partner for Google's innovative smartphone family. Powered by the Google Assistant, Pixel 2 can help you find answers and get things done. It has a camera that makes it simple to take, store and effortlessly share your beautiful pictures and a fast charging, long lasting battery that keeps going whether you're snapping, calling, texting or playing.

The Pixel 2 comes in two flavors from Verizon, the exclusive wireless partner. The 5" Pixel 2 and 6" Pixel 2 XL, both available in 64 GB and 128 GB sizes, and are designed to work perfectly with the collection of Google smart products, including the new Google Home Mini, Google Home Max, new Google Daydream View, Google Clips and Google Pixel Buds. What's more, get up to $300 off the Pixel 2 when you buy it on Verizon device payment and trade in select phones*, plus get a Google Home Mini on us**.

Google Assistant, Google Lens and Verizon - better together.

Pixel 2 lets you access your personal helper faster than ever. Activate your Google Assistant by using simple voice commands, long-pressing the home button, or by squeezing the sides of the phone to engage the new Active Edge feature. And now with Google Lens***, you can find out more about the world around you through Google Photos on your Pixel. For example, you can copy URLs off event posters or tickets, learn more about well-known locations, such as landmarks and save info to your calendar or contacts. Google will continue to add more functionality to Lens over time.

"To get the most out of your Pixel 2, you need a great network that you can count on," said Brian Higgins , vice president of product marketing for Verizon. "Because of our relationship with Google where we're the official wireless partner, our customers can pre-order Pixel 2 before anyone else in the U.S. through the My Verizon app."

The only camera you'll ever need.

Google Pixel's camera is regarded as one of the best in the industry, and the Pixel 2 is raising the bar. Easily take bright, vibrant shots, even in low light - and with the new Portrait photos, you can capture tack-sharp portraits with the kind of beautiful background blur that's usually reserved for DSLRs. You also get unlimited photo and video storage**** that safely moves your images and videos to Google Photos in their original quality - including your 4K videos - so you won't have to delete one memory to make room for another.

Complete peace of mind.

Pixel 2's fast-charging battery makes it easier to keep your phone powered up and ready for the day ahead, and the new IP67 water-resistant***** design allows for worry-free use in any weather. And don't forget about easy switching - which lets you move from one phone to another in 10 minutes or less******.

The latest Google accessories for at home and life.

The Pixel 2 gives you the ability to control your world from the palm of your hand. Expanding on the ecosystem that Google has built over the last few years is a fleet of new smart accessories coming soon to Verizon.

Google Home Mini (preorder 10/4; $49.99) and Google Home Max (coming soon): The Google Home Mini and Google Home Max are two voice-activated speakers powered by Google Assistant. One is small and mighty, the other is bold and powerful. Ask them questions. Control your smart home. Play, pause, rewind music and movies - all hands free.

Google Clips (coming soon): A hands-free camera that lets you effortlessly capture and view more of life's spontaneous moments with the people and pets who matter to you. Save these genuine moments without experiencing it from behind a camera.

Google Pixel Buds (available 11/16; $159.99 ): Google's brand new wireless headphones optimized for the Google Assistant. Pairing your Pixel Buds with your Pixel or Android phone running Android N or higher with the Assistant is fast and easy thanks to fast pair. Just open your charging chase near your phone, and it will automatically see your Pixel Buds and ask you if you want to connect. Pixel owners will enjoy real-time translation from 40 languages with Google Translate.

Google Daydream View (preorder 10/4; $99.99): Dream with your eyes open with the new virtual reality headset and simple-to-use motion controller. The updated Daydream features new custom built lenses with a wider field of view, so you'll really feel like you're swimming with seals or watching dinosaurs roam. It also has a new facepad design, a top strap for additional comfort, sharper image resolutions and a wider field of view.

Pixel 2 and Verizon. The smartest no-brainer ever.

Because Verizon is the exclusive wireless partner for Google's innovative smartphone family, if you're on the latest plans and have the latest version of the My Verizon app, you get early access to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL preorder starting today at 3 pm ET . Online preorders for everyone else begin at 3am ET on October 5 and in Verizon stores that morning.

With Verizon device payment, the 64 GB Pixel 2 is $27.08 per month for 24 months ($649.99 retail price; 0% APR) and the 128 GB version is $31.24 per month for 24 months ($749.99 retail price; 0% APR), while the 64 GB Pixel 2 XL is $35.41 per month for 24 months ($849.99 retail price; 0% APR) and the 128 GB Pixel 2 XL is $39.58 per month for 24 months ($949.99 retail price; 0% APR).

What's more, get up to $300 off the Pixel 2 when you buy it on Verizon device payment and you trade in select phones*, plus get a Google Home Mini for free**. Pixel 2 is available in Kinda Blue, Clearly White and Just Black . Pixel 2 XL is available in Just Black and Black and White. Visit https://www.verizonwireless.com/smartphones/google-pixel-2/ at 3 pm ET today for more information.

* Up to $949.99 device payment purchase req'd. Less up to $300 trade-in/promo credit applied to account over 24 mos.; promo credit ends when balance paid or line terminated; 0% APR. Eligible trade-in must be in good working & cosmetic condition.

** Google Home Mini mailed within 2-4 weeks after activation. Available to customers who preorder a Google Pixel 2 or Google Pixel 2 XL 10/4/17 through 10/18/17 . Limit one Google Home Mini per qualifying device purchase. A $50 Visa prepaid card will be provided to customer if Google Home Mini devices are out-of-stock. Termination of service prior to 6 months after activation will result in a chargeback in the amount of $50 . Void in PR and where prohibited or restricted by law. Google Home Mini will be shipped to account billing address, which must be within the fifty (50) United States or District of Columbia (DC).

*** Google Lens is only available for Latin character sets.

**** Free, unlimited original quality storage for photos taken until the end of 2020, high quality storage for all other photos.

***** Pixel has a water protection rating of IPX7 under IEC standard 60529. Charger and accessories are not water resistant.

****** For most users.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, has a diverse workforce of 163,400 and generated nearly $126 billion in 2016 revenues. Verizon operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary houses more than 50 media and technology brands that engage about 1 billion people around the world.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact: Kelly Crummey 908.268.7402 kelly.crummey@verizon.com

Related Links http://www.verizon.com/ https://www.verizonwireless.com/ http://www.verizonenterprise.com/ http://www.verizon.com/about/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/say-hello-to-the-new-pixel-2-on-verizon-googles-exclusive-wireless-partner-300531111.html

SOURCE Verizon

http://www.verizon.com