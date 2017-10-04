musical.ly Star Dani Cohn Launches Brand New Mobile App via escapex Platform

LOS ANGELES , Oct.Â Dani Cohn, the 13 year old superstar of the popular social media platform musical.ly, has launched a brand new mobile app today in partnership with escapex.Â With more than 8 Million fans on musical.ly and 1 Million followers on Instagram, Dani Cohn is a hugely popular up and coming singer who, with the launch of this new app, can now communicate directly with her fans anywhere they are in the world.

To celebrate the launch of the new app, Dani will invite one lucky fan and their parent or guardian to travel to Los Angeles to spend an afternoon of fun at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Fans can enter by downloading the app and interacting with Dani who will pick one deserving fan for this special opportunity1. Fans can download either an iOS or Android version of the new app right HERE.

"I'm so excited to be launching my very first mobile app today," said Dani. "Now I can start to get to know my fans and build relationships with them right in the app. I'm excited to meet one of my fans and have a fun day in L.A. together!"

Dani Cohn is a singer, and social media star whose following on the popular social media platform musical.ly regularly puts her in the top ten leader board, generating 3 to 4 million views on a daily basis. She was nominated this year for a 2017 Teen Choice Award for "Choice Muser." A Florida native, Dani and her family recently relocated to Los Angeles where she is working on her debut album.

"Dani has an incredibly passionate fan base who are absolutely going to love engaging with her through the app we've built especially for her," said Sephi Shapira Founder and CEO of escapex. "We're excited to get started!"

About escapex Headed by mobile technology experts and entertainment industry leaders, escapex develops advanced mobile solutions to provide celebrities and social influencers like athletes, actors, models, comedians, and other creators with a direct connection to their audiences, greater control over their content, and the monetization of social engagement through e-commerce and in-app advertising. For fans, the apps deliver streamlined access to content, including key social media feeds from Facebook, Instagram, and more. The platform also features a proprietary loyalty program that rewards users for spending time on the apps and interacting more closely with influencers.

