SONIFI Health Partners With Australia's Victorian Healthcare Association (VHA) To Improve Patient Outcomes For Its Member Organizations

MELBOURNE, Australia , Oct.Â US based SONIFI Health today announced an agreement with the Victorian Healthcare Association (VHA) to offer its industry leading patient engagement solutions to VHA member organizations. The VHA is the largest association representing 96% of Victoria's $16B healthcare sector, providing advocacy, thought leadership, and assistance with policy reform on behalf of public hospitals, community health services, and aged care providers.

SONIFI Health delivers patient-facing technologies that are proven to improve patient satisfaction, drive better health outcomes, and increase hospital staff productivity. Patients can access educational content about their specific condition across a myriad of touch points - in-room TV, tablets, mobile phones, and digital whiteboards - so they are informed and active participants in their own care and recovery process. A web-based portal allows patients and families to stay engaged during and post-discharge, which in turn reduces re-admission rates.

The system integrates with electronic health records and clinical tools to improve patient care and care team productivity. For instance, it interfaces with nurse call and rounding systems for timely and efficient patient rounding, and with patient's care scheduling systems for timely delivery of care and medication.

As a result, SONIFI Health has seen 96% patient satisfaction rates at leading hospitals in the U.S., with 75% of patients able to find more information using SONIFI's solutions, and up to 65% reduction in nurse staff time spent conveying information that was otherwise delivered by its systems.

"We are excited to introduce SONIFI Health to our member providers based on the positive impact its solutions have," said Tom Symondson , Chief Executive Officer at the VHA. "This partnership will improve the lives of many Victorians who entrust our care providers with their health needs every day."

"Our mission is to help healthcare providers achieve better patient outcomes, and the VHA is a great partner in that goal," said Bob Sullivan , General Manager at SONIFI Health. "This is our first foray into Australia to assist associations in helping their member healthcare providers to better serve patients, and we look forward to watching the success it brings to the Victorian health community at large."

About Victorian Healthcare Association The Victorian Healthcare Association is the not-for-profit peak body supporting Victoria's public and community health services to deliver quality care. Members of the VHA - established in 1938 - include public hospitals, community health services and aged care providers. VHA offers its members connections to the Victoria healthcare community through events, newsletters, and content offerings.

About SONIFI Health SONIFI Health delivers interactive technology proven to improve patient experience, health outcomes and hospital productivity. The system is delivered across multiple technology platforms including mobile devices, computers and televisions at the bedside and in the home to improve patient and family experience while increasing hospital operational efficiencies. For more information, visit sonifihealth.com.

