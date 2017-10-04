U.S. Cellular Joins 4-H in Tenth Annual National Youth Science Day

For the third consecutive year, U.S. Cellular is joining the National 4 H Council to celebrate its annual National Youth Science Day (NYSD). As part of its commitment to advancing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, U.S. Cellular will support local 4 H members at 16 events throughout the company's markets this fall. The students will participate in the NYSD experiment, Incredible Wearables, and learn about STEM careers from U.S. Cellular leaders and associates.

"NYSD is an exciting opportunity for U.S. Cellular to bring meaningful and interactive experiences like this year's Incredible Wearables challenge to local 4-H youth," said Kenneth R. Meyers, president and chief executive officer at U.S. Cellular. "4-H's annual STEM initiative allows us to continue our focus on growing and educating our future workforce in the communities we serve."

4-H NYSD is in its tenth year and it is the world's largest youth-led STEM challenge, which engages tens of thousands of kids in 4-H clubs across the country. This year's interactive learning experience is a hands-on project that challenges the youth to use the engineering design process to build a wearable fitness tracking device. Incredible Wearables teaches how circuits, sensors and health data can be blended with design principles to create a viable wearable tech product. In addition to the 16 local events, U.S. Cellular will also join 4-H at their flagship event in New York City, on Oct. 4, where hundreds of youth will conduct the experiment together.

"4-H NYSD is a catalyst that sparks kids' interest in STEM. This year's challenge, Incredible Wearables, is a fun and hands-on project that teaches kids how technology can be created through engineering, not just bought in a store," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. "Thanks to the generous support of partners like U.S. Cellular, we can bring the lasting impact of NYSD to tens of thousands of young people across the country, helping them become the next generation of STEM leaders and innovators."

U.S. Cellular has a longstanding commitment to the community and education. The company has contributed more than $9.65 million to local educational programming since 2009.

For more information on U.S. Cellular's community involvement, visit www.uscellular.com/communityinvolvement.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. For the third time in a row, U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance, according to J.D. Power's twice-annual U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4-H at www.4-H.org, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/4-H and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/4H.