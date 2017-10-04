AT&T World Connect Advantage Makes It More Affordable to Call Abroad

DALLAS , Oct.Â AT&T wireless customers can now get unlimited calling to 70 countries when they add AT&T World ConnectÂ Advantage1 to their domestic postpaid wireless plan for $15 a month per line.

"We're always looking for new ways to provide value to our customers," said Dave Albright , assistant vice president, International Product Marketing, AT&T Entertainment Group. "With World Connect Advantage, we're making it more affordable than ever for AT&T wireless customers to stay in touch with family, friends and colleagues while at home and abroad."

Now, with World Connect Advantage, customers can enjoy more affordable calling from the U.S.2 to eligible countries with:

For more details and a complete list of countries and rates, please go to att.com/wcadvantage.

1AT&T WORLD CONNECT ADVANTAGE PACKAGES: Domestic postpaid wireless voice plan required. For postpaid wireless voice plans with capped domestic minutes, international long distance (ILD) calls count against the monthly allotment of domestic voice minutes under your rate plan. If you exceed your plan's monthly voice minute allowance, overage charges (up to $0.45 /minute) will apply. Includes from the U.S., Puerto Rico , or the U.S. Virgin Islands (Domestic Calling Area or "DCA") i) unlimited calling to landline numbers in 70 countries, and wireless numbers in 36 countries, and ii) discounted calling to over 155 countries. For details on countries and rates, visit att.com/wcadvantage. Calls to wireless numbers or special services, such as Premium Rated Services, may cost more. Other restrictions apply. Rates subject to change. Rates vary by country and may vary by type of number called. 2 Calling from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to the World Connect Advantage countries is also included.

