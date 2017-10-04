PPG’s Barberton Plant to Host Local High School Students to Mark National Manufacturing Day

PPG (NYSE PPG) today announced it will host a group of about 50 students from Barberton High School at its Barberton facility on Oct. 6. PPG employees will lead a tour of the plant and training center to educate students on the facility's operations, products and career opportunities to mark National Manufacturing Day. The facility also announced $21,000 in grants from the PPG Foundation to the University of Akron for its Women in Engineering, Corrosion Engineering and Increasing Diversity in Engineering Academic Scholarships (IDEAS) programs.

National Manufacturing Day is organized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) to address the skilled labor shortage, connect with future generations of manufacturers and ensure success of the manufacturing industry.

PPG's Barberton plant employs about 160 people and manufactures specialty materials. These include optical casting resins for eyewear applications; TESLIN® substrate, which is a synthetic printing sheet used in a wide variety of applications that include security and loyalty cards; and design silicas used in the manufacture of paints, tires and reinforced rubber products. The plant also manufactures organic light-emitting diode (OLED) products used in smartphone screens.

The plant visit for students interested in careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields, the trades and plant maintenance will include an overview of how PPG products are made and operations at the facility. Participants also will visit with the environment, health and safety team to learn about emergency equipment used at the facility.

"There will be something of interest for everyone," said Ted Ladd, PPG plant manager, Barberton. "Whether the students decide to attend a four-year college or a vocational school, there are well-paying jobs available in manufacturing. We will introduce them to a wide variety of career possibilities within PPG and the manufacturing sector."

