CA Technologies (Automic) Positioned as a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Release Automation

Automic Software, a leader in business automation software owned by CA Technologies (NASDAQ CA), today announced it has been named a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Release Automation. The report positions 13 total vendors, evaluated via completeness of vision and ability to execute.

According to Gartner, "application release automation solutions are used to improve both the speed and the quality of application releases that are critical to enabling improved business performance."1 Gartner estimates, "by 2020, 50% of global enterprises will have implemented at least one application release automation solution, up from less than 15% today."2

"We are incredibly proud to be named a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application and Release Automation report," said Chris Boorman, CMO of Automic Software. "CA Technologies continues to receive industry accolades, validating its success in empowering enterprises with the speed and agility necessary to execute upon digital transformation initiatives."

CA Automic Release Automation is the industry's most flexible and scalable release automation technology on the market. Key strengths of CA Automic Release Automation include:

CA Automic Release Automation is environment agnostic, making CA Technologies uniquely positioned to help transform any enterprise for the digital age.

To learn more about CA Automic Release Automation, visit: https://automic.com/products/application-release-automation

Gartner's Magic Quadrant for ARA report provides an overview of the ARA market and its offerings. The complete report, including the quadrant graphic, is available here: https://www.gartner.com/doc/3808763/magic-quadrant-application-release-automation

