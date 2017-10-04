CES Unveiled Paris: The Latest in French Innovation and Connectivity

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that the fifth annual CES Unveiled Paris will highlight innovation across the tech sphere with a special focus on the hottest trends including the Internet of Things (IoT), connectivity and smart cities. With more than 600 expected attendees, CES Unveiled Paris will kick off this year's CES Unveiled series on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at Palais Brongniart, the French stock market's former headquarters.

Of the nearly 50 companies already set to exhibit, highlights include: ENGIE, La Poste, Lorraine Mission Grand, Netgear and Parrot. New-to-market startups and established brands alike will showcase products from a wide array of categories, including smart home, drones and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Top media, buyers and key industry influencers will experience innovative technologies and network with industry leaders, all serving as a preview of CES 2018 in Las Vegas, the world's gathering place for technology.

"C'est manifique! The energy, excitement and growth surrounding CES Unveiled Paris reflects the continuing growth and expansion of French innovation," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association. "Indeed, the number of French companies participating in CES has grown leaps and bounds since the inaugural CES Unveiled Paris in 2013. Nearly 5,000 French attendees came to CES this past January, a 441 percent increase since 2013, and France was the second largest country behind the U.S. represented in Eureka Park, the startup flagship at CES, with 204 exhibitors. I love making the trip to Paris every fall to see the French innovation scene continue to flourish."

New this year, CES Unveiled Paris programming will include a panel discussion focused on IoT and smart cities, presented by ENGIE. And for the second year, CES 2018 Innovation Award Honorees from France will be announced and displayed at the event. The Innovation Awards program is an annual competition celebrating outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. Honorees are recognized across 28 product categories. Those selected as Honorees will be showcased at CES 2018, January 9 -12, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

CES Unveiled Paris will be followed by CES Unveiled Amsterdam on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at the Beurs van Berlage. Members of the technology industry, including media and industry affiliates, are encouraged to register. Exhibitors from the Netherlands and surrounding countries will showcase their latest innovations at the most attended inaugural Unveiled event abroad to date.

A full exhibitor lineup and programming schedule will be released in the coming weeks. For more information about exhibiting or attending the event, please visit CES.tech/UnveiledParis.

High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download on CESbroll.com

About CES:

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies - 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® - the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

