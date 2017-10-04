Slack to Take Enterprise Connect Keynote Stage for the First Time in 2018

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct.Â Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications, today announces that the CTO and co founder of Slack, Cal Henderson , will deliver a Keynote address at the 2018 event, marking Slack's first ever appearance at Enterprise Connect.

Enterprise Connect 2018 will take place March 12-15 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL. For more information and to register, please visit: enterpriseconnect.com/orlando/.

"Enterprise Connect has become the most important venue for enterprise communications and collaboration professionals to learn about the rapid, disruptive changes now impacting our market," said Eric Krapf , Enterprise Connect General Manager and Program Co-Chair. "I'm excited that our audience will be able to hear, first-hand, Slack's vision for the future of enterprise communications and collaboration."

Cal Henderson , CTO and Co-Founder, Slack Currently serving as CTO and co-founder of Slack, Henderson is also a world-renowned expert, author, and speaker on building scalable web apps. Prior to building Slack, Henderson served as Director of Engineering at Flickr where he led technical development. He is the author of the best-selling O'Reilly Media book "Building Scalable Websites," and is recognized as a pioneer in the use of APIs, having created the basis for oAuth and oEmbed, now used by YouTube, Twitter, and many others. Before moving to North America from the UK, Henderson was the technical director of Special Web Projects at Emap and was involved in London's early online community through his work with B3ta and his personal blog iamcal.com, which he has run for 15 years. Having been born color blind, Henderson has also worked closely on numerous applications to make the web more accessible for other color blind users.

Learn more about the Enterprise Connect Keynotes here: enterpriseconnect.com/orlando/conference/keynotes

Enterprise Connect 2018 Enterprise Connect will return to Orlando in 2018, bringing together enterprise communications professionals of all levels for an extensive four-day Conference focused on maximizing attendees' knowledge in communications and collaboration systems, services, apps and networks. The event will feature Keynotes, breakout sessions, networking opportunities and more, across nine tracks encompassing major technology streams in the industry.

The event will also host the largest and broadest exhibition focused on enterprise communications systems, software, services and applications - giving attendees a chance to experience the latest tools and innovations firsthand.

About Enterprise Connect For more than 27 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America . Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise networks and communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter and a webinar series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com/orlando. Enterprise Connect is organized by UBM Americas, a part of UBM plc (UBM.L), an Events First marketing and communications services business. For more information, visit ubmamericas.com.

