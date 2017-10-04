IsoTropic Networks Selects VT iDirect For Next-Generation VSAT Offering

HERNDON, Va. , Oct.Â VT iDirect, Inc. (iDirect), a world leader in satellite based IP communications technology and a company of Vision Technologies Systems, Inc. (VT Systems), today announced that IsoTropic Networks will upgrade all of its iDirect EvolutionÂ only line cards to Universal Line Cards, which have the capability to run both Evolution and Velocity networks and support the new iDirect iQ series remotes. The technology upgrade provides the infrastructure foundation for IsoTropic to launch next generation services and prepares them for future customer requirements.Â Â

IsoTropic Networks is a specialized leader in the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) market, delivering highly responsive and cost-effective services to enterprise, maritime, and oil and gas industries. The network upgrade is in response to escalating customer demand for bandwidth and scalability, and enables IsoTropic Networks to increase support for real-time, data-intensive applications across its growing customer base.

"We strive to lead the pace of innovation in our field, so we are taking aggressive steps to equip our networks for future requirements," said Hank Zbierski , chief catalyst, IsoTropic Networks. "We conducted a very thorough examination and tested all available platforms in the ground infrastructure market. iDirect was the clear winner. We're excited to show our customers how iDirect's next-generation technology will transform their service experience."

"IsoTropic is boldly focused on meeting its customers' immediate and future needs," said David Harrower , senior vice president of global sales, VT iDirect. "This universal upgrade will provide customers with a future-proof infrastructure to run both Evolution and Velocity networks, and deploy the new iQ series remotes that will enable them to leverage the power of HTS and DVB-S2X with a lower total cost of ownership. We are deeply committed to giving our partners like IsoTropic a competitive edge as key VSAT markets grow in opportunity."

VT iDirect, a subsidiary of VT Systems, is a global leader in IP-based satellite communications providing technology and solutions that enable our partners worldwide to optimize their networks, differentiate their services and profitably expand their businesses. For more than 20 years, the VT iDirect organization has focused on meeting the economic and technology challenges across the satellite industry. Today, the product portfolio, branded under the name iDirect, sets new standards in performance and efficiency, making it possible to deliver voice, video and data connectivity anywhere in the world. VT iDirect is the world's largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including mobility, military/government and cellular backhaul. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information please visit www.iDirect.net.

VT Systems is an engineering company providing integrated solutions to the commercial and government markets in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. VT Systems' innovative solutions, products and services include aircraft maintenance, repair and modification; software solutions in training and simulation; satellite-based IP communications technology; network solutions that integrate data, voice and video; rugged computers and computer peripheral equipment; specialized truck bodies and trailers; weapons and munitions systems; road construction equipment; and ship design and shipbuilding. Headquartered in Alexandria, Va. , VT Systems operates globally and is a wholly owned subsidiary of ST Engineering. Please visit www.vt-systems.com.

Founded in 1992, IsoTropic Networks, Inc., is a global provider of satellite communications services and solutions to the aero, disaster recovery, enterprise, maritime, and oil & gas industries. A private, family owned and operated company, IsoTropic Networks' teleport facilities enable it to provide clients with uninterrupted VSAT-based Internet connectivity around the world in the most remote locations. IsoTropic Networks is recognized as a premier iDirect Host Network Operator (HNO) that redefines VSAT service standards by providing the most efficient client support in the field. IsoTropic Networks is headquartered in Lake Geneva, Wisc ., with offices and networks in North America , Europe and Asia . For more information, please visit www.isosat.net.

