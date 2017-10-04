PacketLight Networks Awarded GSA Certification to Provide the US Government with Optical Fiber Networking Solutions

PacketLight Networks, a leading provider of optical fiber networking solutions, today announced their General Services Administration (GSA) certification, which allows their full suite of DWDM and optical transport networking (OTN) solutions to be sold to the United States government and agencies. Under this certification, federal, state, and local government agencies can purchase PacketLight products through GSA Advantage!Â , the government's electronic online ordering system.

"As the US government continues its shift towards the cloud, ensuring access to the fastest and most secure infrastructure becomes a critical concern," says Koby Reshef, CEO of PacketLight Networks. "With this certification we look forward to providing the US government with the solutions they need to increase the capacity of their fiber networks, while maintaining the highest level of security at the lowest capital and operational costs."

PacketLight DWDM and OTN solutions are carrier-grade quality and offer up to 200G over a single fiber for systems interconnect, metro and long haul networks. Products can be integrated seamlessly within existing infrastructure and come equipped with onboard point-to-point Layer-1 security to ensure safe transfer of all information over the fiber, such as mission critical communication and personally identifiable information (PII). Implementing security at the physical layer, as opposed to Layer-2 or Layer-3, significantly reduces latency across the network.

About PacketLight Networks:

PacketLight Networks Ltd. offers a suite of leading 1U metro and long haul CWDM/DWDM and OTN solutions, as well as Layer-1 optical encryption for transport of data, storage, voice and video applications over dark fiber and WDM networks.

PacketLight provides the entire optical layer transport solution within a highly integrated compact platform, designed for maximum flexibility, easy maintenance and operation, with real pay-as-you-grow architecture, while maintaining high level of reliability and low cost.

