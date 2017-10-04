N2Power, Inc., a Subsidiary of Qualstar Corporation, Receives $2.0 Million in Orders from Existing OEM Gaming Customers

Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ QBAK) announced today that N2Power, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualstar and an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of compact and high efficiency power supplies, was recently awarded two $1.0 million orders from existing prestigious gaming customers. Shipments against these orders are expected to occur during 2018. N2Power provides standard, semi custom and custom power solutions for OEM's in various markets worldwide.

"We continually receive long-term ongoing repeat business from our customers as a preferred supplier. The current orders from two significant OEM customers in the gaming market directly speaks to our value added manufacturing and services capabilities. We pride ourselves in providing 'customer driven', high quality, state-of-the-art power solutions," said Randy Johnson, N2Power's Director of Sales.

"N2Power has a long and successful track record of providing superior power solutions in a wide array of OEM applications across many industries. We pride ourselves on delivering standard and custom power solutions to meet our customers' precise specifications," said Steven N. Bronson, Qualstar's Chief Executive Officer.

For additional information regarding N2Power power supplies, call Shelley Urbina at 805-583-7744 or refer to our website at www.n2power.com for authorized distribution partners.

About Qualstar Corporation

Qualstar, founded in 1984, is a diversified electronics manufacturer specializing in data storage and power supplies. Qualstar is a leading provider of high efficiency and high density power supplies marketed under the N2Power™ brand, and of data storage systems marketed under the Qualstar™ brand. Our N2Power power supply products provide compact and efficient power conversion for a wide variety of industries and applications including, but not limited to telecom, networking, broadcast, industrial, lighting, gaming and test equipment. Our Qualstar data storage products are used to provide highly scalable and reliable solutions to store and retrieve very large quantities of electronic data. Qualstar's products are known throughout the world for high quality and Simply Reliable™ designs that provide years of trouble-free service. More information is available at www.qualstar.com or www.n2power.com or by phone at 805-583-7744. Connect with Qualstar on LinkedIn or Twitter.

