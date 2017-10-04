VeloCloud and Partners Earn 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Excellence Awards for Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN

VeloCloud Networks, Inc., the Cloud Delivered SD WAN company, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded VeloCloud and four of its partners the 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD WAN Excellence Award.

VeloCloud earned a 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Excellence Award for leveraging the unique architecture and benefits of VeloCloud SD-WAN for its customers. In addition to this, four VeloCloud partners were also awarded the 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Excellence Award - Granite Telecommunications, MegaPath, MetTel and Windstream.

"Congratulations to VeloCloud and its four partners for receiving 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Excellence Awards," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for the Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from VeloCloud and its partners in 2017 and beyond."

With 50 Service Provider wins, VeloCloud continues to be the most broadly selected SD-WAN solution in the Service Provider arena because Service Providers are able to increase revenue, deliver advanced services and increase flexibility by delivering elastic transport, performance for cloud applications, and integrated advanced services all via a zero-touch deployment and operations model. With VeloCloud, service providers also benefit from the multi-tenant cloud gateway architecture and the ability to support real-time applications over private, broadband and wireless links.

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Excellence Awards have been bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest. Winners of the SDN Excellence Award will be featured in the next issue of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

"VeloCloud has had the honor of winning a multitude of industry awards over the years, but it's truly rewarding to see our partners differentiate themselves and win this award with offers based on VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN," said Sanjay Uppal, CEO and Co-Founder of VeloCloud. "We congratulate them all on this well-deserved recognition."

VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN enables Enterprises to securely support application growth, network agility, and simplified branch and end-point implementations while delivering optimized access to cloud services, private data centers and enterprise applications. Both Enterprises and Service Providers benefit from the virtualized CPE (vCPE) at the edge, multi-tenant cloud gateway architecture, and the ability to support real-time applications over private, broadband and wireless links - continuing to demonstrate that The Cloud is the Network. With SD-WAN becoming the primary function in vCPE deployments, VeloCloud SD-WAN has been established as the platform for simplifying the delivery and deployment of virtual network functions such as security.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

About VeloCloud

VeloCloud Networks™, Inc. is the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN company, a Gartner Cool Vendor, the Frost & Sullivan Product Leader in the SD-WAN Solution Market, and a Best of Interop and Best of VMworld winner. The company simplifies branch WAN networking by automating deployment and improving performance over private, broadband Internet and LTE links for today's increasingly distributed enterprises. VeloCloud SD-WAN includes: a choice of public, private or hybrid cloud network for enterprise-grade connection to cloud and enterprise applications; branch office enterprise appliances and optional data center appliances; software-defined control and automation; and virtual services delivery. VeloCloud is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit www.velocloud.com and follow the company on Twitter @VeloCloud.

VeloCloud is a trademark of VeloCloud Networks, Inc., in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.