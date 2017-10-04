Ixia and Rebaca Collaborate to Bring New Test Methodologies to Network Operators

CALABASAS, Calif. & SALT LAKE CITY &Ixia, a Keysight Business and leading provider of network testing, visibility, and security solutions, today announced a collaboration with Rebaca Technologies, a leading provider of Advanced Test Orchestration and DevOps solutions for Video and Wireless domains, that will enable mobile operators with virtualized environments to accelerate deployment of thoroughly tested network functions virtualization (NFV) based services to subscribers.

Mobile network elements and services can be challenging and lengthy to verify given their complex protocol specifications, extent of test cases required to verify all service scenarios, and the repetition required to achieve acceptable service levels. In addition, virtualized network services in NFV-based environments introduce new testing challenges and considerations.

Mobile operators need to ensure quick, automated deployment of the test harness to multiple locations on NFV infrastructure and scripted execution of a common set of well-defined tests that supports troubleshooting issues with easily understandable results. The combination of Ixia IxLoad® Virtual Edition (VE) along with ABot, a test orchestration solution from Rebaca, provides an easy-to-use virtualized test bench that enables rapid verification of virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) and connected network elements by technical field engineers.

"As a provider of advanced solutions for telecom and media, we are proud to partner with Ixia and demonstrate new approaches to accelerating NFV adoption," said Samir Chatterjee, Managing Director at Rebaca. "The combination of Ixia IxLoad VE along with ABot, a test orchestration solution from Rebaca, provides an easy-to-use virtualized test bench enabling faster verification of complex mobile core components and network services."

The joint Ixia and Rebaca solution enables customers to:

"Mobile operators need to deploy virtual evolved packet core and virtual IP multimedia systems in the field to provide Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and rich communications services that work as expected," said Scott Westlake, Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances at Ixia. "The integration of Ixia Virtual Edition testers with Rebaca's ABot platform delivers carrier-grade performance and load testing with a simplified user experience to validate all components operate as expected, prior to deployment, and ensure QoE."

Ixia will be demonstrating this unique, integrated solution at Booth Number D20 at the SDN NFV WORLD CONGRESS 2017, to be held October 9th - 13th, 2017 at the World Forum, The Hague, in the Netherlands.

About Rebaca

Rebaca is a technology consulting company serving OEMs and Solution Providers worldwide, and focuses on video delivery, wireless infrastructure, network security, data analytics and test orchestration solutions. Rebaca develops leading-edge solutions for customers with unique requirements and has a rich portfolio of innovative IP across multiple technologies that helps companies achieve strategic cost reduction through specialized development and advanced technology licensing. Learn more at: https://www.rebaca.com/.

About Ixia

Ixia, a Keysight Business (NYSE:KEYS), provides testing, visibility, and security solutions to strengthen networks and cloud environments for enterprises, service providers, and network equipment manufacturers. Ixia offers organizations trusted environments in which to develop, deploy, and operate. Customers worldwide rely on Ixia to verify their designs, optimize their performance, and ensure protection of their networks and cloud environments. Learn more at www.ixiacom.com.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps its engineering, enterprise and service provider customers optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost. Keysight's solutions go where the electronic signal goes, from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $2.9B in fiscal year 2016. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

