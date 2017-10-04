Avaya Secures Three Prestigious Titles at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

SINGAPORE , Oct.Â Avaya picked up three prestigious awards, the 2017 Asia Pacific Inbound Contact Routing Systems Market Share Leadership Award, the 2017 Southeast Asia Contact Center Applications Market Share Leadership Award, and the 2017 Philippines Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year award, at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards ceremony, held at the Shangri La Singapore on 4 October 2017 .

The Asia-Pacific contact center applications market witnessed moderate growth of 1.5% in 2016, recording total market revenue of USD655.4 million . To be successful during market slowdown, vendors must offer solutions that enable productive omnichannel customer contact for organizations of all sizes across verticals, and comprehend local market dynamics and customer needs.

"Avaya has long been a leader in developing innovative, reliable, and scalable contact routing solutions. In recent years, Avaya has transformed its offerings from being predominantly voice, hardware and on-premises delivered solutions to automated and live agent omnichannel, software-based, and available in the cloud," said Mr. Krishna Baidya , Head of Customer Contact Research, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific.

"With over 23 percent market share in the Asia-Pacific Inbound Contact Routing (ICR) Systems market, Avaya is way ahead of the nearest competition. Avaya's leading market share of 34.8 percent in an increasingly competitive Southeast Asian market is testimony to its depth of solutions, and its understanding of client business," he concluded.

"We are proud to be awarded these prestigious titles, two of which we have received for many consecutive years. Attaining these awards is a testament to our continuous effort in providing innovative and reliable solutions and will further motivate us to provide holistic solutions and support for our ever-growing customers and eco-system partners," said Sami Ammous , Managing Director, ASEAN, Avaya.

Avaya previously received the Asia-Pacific Inbound Contact Routing Systems Market Share Leadership Award in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and the Philippines Contact Center Applications Vendor of the Year award in 2015 and 2016.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires outstanding communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact us: Start the discussion

