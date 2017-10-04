Carlisle Interconnect Technologies to Exhibit at NBAA BACE 2017

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. , Oct.Â Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CarlisleIT), a division of Carlisle Companies (CSL), is exhibiting at the upcoming NBAA BACE Conference in Las Vegas, NV , Oct. 10 12, 2017 in booth number N3329. The company will showcase a vast array of various products and offerings. Among those are

During the show, CarlisleIT is raffling off an Amazon ECHO. Attendees are encouraged to stop by booth N3329 and enter to win. Winner will be announced at 5:00 p.m. om October 11 .

CarlisleIT designs, builds, tests, certifies and delivers comprehensive, high-performance interconnect solutions created to elevate the performance of your business. To learn more about the products and solutions CarlisleIT offers go to www.carlisleit.com.

About Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies is one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of high-performance wire and cable, including optical fiber. Since 1940, we have grown our product portfolio to include specialty and filtered connectors, contacts, cable assemblies, complex harnesses, racks, trays and installation kits. In addition to our vast product breadth, we provide our customers a higher level of support by offering engineering and certification services for the commercial aerospace, military and defense electronics, industrial, test & measurement, and medical industries. For more information visit www.CarlisleIT.com.

Media Inquiries Contact: Donna Leggate , Director of Marketing, (253) 656-2795, Donna.Leggate@CarlisleIT.com

