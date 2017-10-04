Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber

A global webscale company has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ZAYO) for a dark fiber solution to provide additional capacity to support its data center growth in the Midwest. The solution consists of more than 500 miles of long haul dark fiber located on a strategic route. The multimillion dollar deal utilizes Zayo's in place network that was acquired from FiberLink in 2013.

"In this case, our long-standing customer continues to experience increasing demand and needed dozens of dark fiber strands on a unique route," said Jack Waters, CTO and president of Fiber Solutions at Zayo. "It's another excellent illustration of Zayo's ability to meet an accelerating need for capacity over our embedded network."

Dark fiber infrastructure provides nearly unlimited bandwidth and offers companies the ability to scale to meet their long-term needs. Leveraging investments made in this unique Midwestern route over recent years, Zayo now provides dark fiber connectivity to three major webscale companies, as well as multi-geography carriers and other enterprise customers in key verticals. Zayo also sells lit services to a broader customer set over this route and across its extensive long-haul dark fiber network.

