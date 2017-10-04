NICE Infuses Forecasting with Artificial Intelligence, Taking Its Workforce Management Solution to the Next Level

NICE (Nasdaq NICE) today announced that enterprises can enhance their forecasting capabilities with artificial intelligence (AI), boost employee engagement, and improve workforce resilience by adopting the latest NICE Workforce Management (WFM) solution.

Drawing on AI and an unprecedented 46 algorithms, NICE WFM has been shown to be more accurate than any other workforce management solution on the market with customers that have performed benchmark testing. The infusion of AI creates a solution that can automatically evaluate all forecasting algorithms and determine the model with the best accuracy, while also adapting to changing data patterns, thus saving time while improving effectiveness. As well, the ability to handle diverse historical data patterns, such as seasonality, reduces the amount of time otherwise spent manually manipulating the forecast.

For contact center agents, NICE WFM introduces more robust scheduling options. Agents can easily access their own schedules from their mobile devices, and independently perform scheduling functions. The solution also offers a simple user-friendly interface, which is consistent with the rest of the NICE Workforce Optimization (WFO) suite and facilitates seamless cross-application navigation. These enhancements in the employee experience, in turn, lead to improved customer satisfaction.

Contact centers using NICE WFM can continue to ensure high levels of service and business continuity due to the solution's new high availability and enhanced disaster recovery components. The sophisticated techniques employed for reliability and recovery keep the workforce operation always available and capable of delivering service and managing scheduling changes.

Miki Migdal, President of the NICE Enterprise Product Group: "NICE is excited to catapult the leading WFM solution even further ahead with a series of innovative enhancements. Our clients will be able to save time, improve staffing levels and increase customer satisfaction, while simultaneously improving their employee engagement levels. This is the time-tested formula for improving productivity, reducing agent churn and, once again, reinventing customer service to meet the highest expectations."

NICE WFM can be utilized as a cloud solution, under a SaaS or hosted model, which allows customers to focus on their business, or as on premise solution.

