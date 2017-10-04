LION Universe signs deal to Distribute the HD and Full HD Naked Eye 3D LION Phone in Nigeria, the Largest Telecommunications Market in Africa

SAN DIEGO , Oct. TPT Global Tech (OTCBB TPTW) announced today that its Smartphone division, LION Universe signed a distribution deal with Midas Touch Logistic Options Ltd. (MTLOL) Nigeria to distribute their Full HD and Full HD Naked Eye 3D (no eye wear)Â Smart phones in the country of Nigeria , Africa . Femi Adediran is the MD CEO ofÂ Dynamite Foods Limited, an emerging food company that is currently making waves in Nigeria . He is the President, Midas Touch Logistic Options Limited (MTLOL), an investment group for visionary minds and he is a Managing Partner at Tombake Nigeria Limited. This transaction marks LION Universe's second recent African distribution expansion deal into the African market. Recently LION Universe signed a deal to Distribute its Smartphones into the Gambian West African market. TPT Global Tech recently completedÂ the purchase of LION Universe Technologies www.lionuniverse.com assets, a Los Angeles Based Mobile Technology think tank.Â The LION smart phone is the first Full HD Naked Eye 3D technologysmart phone ever launched in the United States . LION Universe mobile 3D technology is Patent pending. With a business model built on innovation and progress starting with the LION phone, the company produces high quality and easy to use cellular phones with wide appeal. The LION phone was designed for consumers looking for portable and affordable cutting edge technology. LION Universe's first generation phones come equipped with full high definition resolution screen for better viewing. The Full HD Naked Eye 3D LION smart phone is perfect for watching movies, playing games, even editing photos or videos.

Performance and Portability

Whether it's looking at photos, playing music, emailing or surfing the web, consumers want more from their smart phones. The LION phone raises the bar for cellular smart phones. For the first time ever, cellular users can enjoy quality 3D viewing with the naked eye. No glasses are required to enjoy full high definition video with smooth playback.

"To work with Mr. Adediran and his firms to launch the LION phone into the largest Telecommunications Smartphone Market in Africa , Nigeria , we believe this transaction will prove very promising and challenging for our distribution partner in Nigeria . We believe Femi and his firms are right for the challenge," said CEO TPT Global Tech Stephen Thomas.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTC:TPTW) based in San Diego, California , is a Technology/Telecommunications Media Content Hub for Domestic and International syndication and also provides Technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. TPT Global offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States . TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones.

