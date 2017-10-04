Altai to Introduce AltaiGate 500 Smart WLAN Controller at GITEX 2017

HONG KONG , Oct. Altai Technologies, a leading supplier of carrier grade Wi Fi products and technologies today announced the launch of its smart WLAN controllerÂ the AltaiGate 500, an easy to deploy and highly scalable controller solution at GITEX (Oct 8 12 ) in Dubai , U.A.E.

With a central processor that employs up to six cores, each with two threads, the AltaiGate 500 can manage up to 500 Altai Super WiFi access points and 10,000 client devices from a single location. Ease of use is the primary design goal of the AltaiGate 500, helping to offload day to day network operations and maintenance tasks from network operators; resulting in lower operating costs. An entire network can be set up quickly via AltaiGate 500's web-based configuration interface, and it can be deployed within any Layer 2/3 network.

Designed for small-to-large enterprise deployments, the AltaiGate offers:

"With extensive experience in the wireless industry, the AltaiGate 500 is truly designed for businesses and network operators to enjoy enterprise-class wireless controller features but at an affordable cost," said Dr. Raymond Leung , CEO of Altai Technologies. "The Altai smart WLAN solution comes with a rich feature set that provides more control and gives greater visibility into the Wi-Fi network. It allows network operators to manage large-scale city-wide Wi-Fi easily." The AltaiGate 500 is perfect for major Wi-Fi deployments such as smart cities and smart manufacturing.

The AltaiGate 500 provides the highest performance, security, and scalability to support ever-changing network requirements with customizable user report functions that allow operators to have better bandwidth control and improve the overall network efficiency.

Altai will showcase AltaiGate 500 and AltaiCare, together with the full series of Altai Super WiFi products, including the newly launched AX500 series, at booth # C2-43, Hall 2 in GITEX (Oct 8-12 ), Dubai .

