DATASIX Leverages Telia Carrier’s Backbone to Increase Performance and Capacity at Its Vienna Data Centre

Telia Carrier announced today that it has been working with data centre DATASIX to boost connectivity and, greatly increase redundancy in Vienna, a key Internet hub which previously only had one major data centre handling all internet traffic towards SE Europe and Turkey. Furthermore, 100G IP Transit and Capacity services are now available at DATASIX, enabling providers to enhance their offerings to business and consumer customers alike.

Speaking about the announcement, Christian Kelnberger of Telia Carrier, said; "Telia Carrier is all about providing outstanding connectivity and performance via our Internet backbone, so we are delighted to be working with DATASIX on this strategic regional initiative. In Vienna, thousands of businesses rely on DATASIX for their online presence and trading, as well as millions of consumers for their access to fast and reliable online services. So it has been vital for its expansion plans to increase local and regional capacity and performance at its Vienna data centre and we are pleased to help DATASIX achieve this."

Telia Carrier's global fiber backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions, and was the first to be 100G-enabled in both Europe and North America. It is also the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its US network. According to Dyn Research's global backbone rankings, AS1299, Telia Carrier's global IP backbone, is currently ranked as number one. Telia Carrier's rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was highlighted in Dyn's 'Baker's Dozen' report. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 220 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East including over 70 PoPs in North America alone.

Theo Voss, Head of Network & Infrastructure at DATASIX, said; "We elected to work with Telia Carrier for our Vienna data centre because, not only is it a European company, but it has a strong international presence and is ranked as one of the top global backbone providers. Moreover, it is a reliable and trusted partner. By onboarding Telia Carrier we have been able to transform our footprint and optimize the connectivity and performance of our datacenter, in turn, has given our customers huge benefits for the services and performance they offer."

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services - empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

About DATASIX

DATASIX is a data centre located in the centre of Vienna, Austria. The former EDVG data centre has more than 500 sq m data centre space and offers high quality services to our customers. DATASIX's vision is technical excellence as well as great interpersonal competence. IT services are complex and so are the people and their needs behind it. That is why DATASIX complies to highest standards in customer care. Discover more at datasix.at.