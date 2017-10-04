Bomgar Remote Support Improves Enterprise Scalability, Security and Manageability

Bomgar, a leader in secure access solutions, today released the latest version of its Remote Support solution. Bomgar Remote Support enables IT service desks and customer support centers to access and fix nearly any remote device, running any platform, located anywhere in the world. Technicians using Bomgar can quickly connect to, view, and control remote systems and devices, chat and collaborate with end users or other technicians, all while improving remote access security.

Bomgar Remote Support 17.1 offers new features that improve enterprise scalability, security and manageability, including enhancements to Bomgar's Jump Technology, which allows for unattended remote access to systems and devices regardless of network location. Jump Clients allow for remote control of computers, even when a technician doesn't control the remote network. New Jump Groups will allow administrators to organize Jump Items in any way required, and Jump Roles will define what users can do with any Jump Client, increasing flexibility and productivity for support organizations. These two new features combine to make it easier for administrators to assign the right access to the right users. The new release also expands platform support, enabling support professionals to access the rapidly growing number of Chrome OS devices with the security and reliability inherent in Bomgar's solutions. Available through a Chrome Extension, and deployed via G Suite to devices running Chrome OS, end users are not required to download anything - creating a streamlined support experience.

In addition to improving the enterprise support experience, Bomgar Remote Support 17.1 also provides unprecedented productivity and security features:

"In today's world of people being always on and always connected, demands on the support organization continue to increase, with the ever-growing need to provide support at any time to any device," said Donald Hasson, director of ITSM product management, Bomgar. "Using Bomgar, support organizations of all sizes improve their performance by enabling secure remote IT support to nearly any device or system, anywhere in the world. Bomgar Remote Support 17.1 offers new and improved features that enhance productivity for both support reps and users, all without sacrificing security."

For more information about Bomgar Remote Support or to request an evaluation, please visit: www.bomgar.com/remote-support.

