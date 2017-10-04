Bigtincan Extends Market Leadership by Unifying AI-based Sales, Marketing and Learning in New Sales Enablement Automation Platform Release

Bigtincan (ASX BTH), the leader in mobile, AI powered sales enablement, today announced a major new release of Bigtincan Hub, its Sales Enablement Automation Platform, empowering sales, marketing and service teams to work smarter and faster. With new AI driven features, and automation that supports each phase of the sales and marketing lifecycle, Bigtincan Hub delivers a better customer experience, empowering sales and marketing teams to drive improved business results.

The new release includes an expanded roster of Sales Enablement Automation capabilities that leverage Bigtincan's market-leading AI and machine learning technologies (SalesAI). Bigtincan Hub's feature set has been enhanced with more than 50 new features, including adaptive learning and onboarding, smart customer engagement analytics, social learning and collaboration, account-based marketing, and an open, developer-friendly environment called Bigtincan Add-ons that lets third-party developers create extensions and new functionality.

"Bigtincan's mission is to help its customers to work more efficiently by unifying sales, marketing and service teams, and using automation to guide them to more wins," said David Keane, CEO and co-founder of Bigtincan. "We designed this new release to support the sales and marketing lifecycle from front to back. Sales Enablement Automation technology makes it easy for sales, marketing, and service teams to make the most of every interaction they have with customers and prospects. By doing so, Bigtincan Hub drives more pipeline impact, business wins, and ROI."

The value of sales enablement within enterprises continues to grow. According to a recent SiriusDecisions survey of 250 B2B companies, 62 percent of sales enablement functions are centralized, while 74 percent of firms reported annual increases in sales enablement funding - the highest proportion ever seen. Additionally, their number-one priority is deploying and training on new sales technology.

"Technology provides optimal value to a sales organization when it addresses the broad range of capabilities needed to make a seller both more effective and efficient," said Heather Cole, Service Director, Sales Enablement Strategies, SiriusDecisions. "These capabilities include the needs associated with role-based onboarding, continuous personalized learning, internal communications, collaboration, and content recommendations--often augmented by machine learning. Ultimately, technology can facilitate targeted learning, better customer interactions and more meaningful coaching sessions because there is clarity and transparency on both customer and rep behavior."

Bigtincan Hub Infuses Automation Throughout the Sales Life Cycle - From Content to Close The new Bigtincan Sales Enablement Automation Platform adds more than 50 new features and upgrades to help sales people work smarter and faster. The platform was architected specifically to empower sales and marketing teams at each step of the sales process, including:

"Bigtincan Hub leverages AI and machine learning to make reliable content recommendations, provide social learning opportunities, and clearly and quickly assess individual differences and similarities," states Anthony Turco, CTO, Bigtincan. "Our new release helps to optimize sales team performance by increasing speed, while at the same time reducing complexity. Bigtincan Hub does all this at scale so that busy sales executives remain productive through targeted ongoing learning, communication, collaboration and sharing."

Availability The new Bigtincan Hub Sales Enablement Automation release will be available within the next 30 days on iOS and Web, inside CRM and email with other platforms released as they are available.

