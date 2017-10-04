WALNUT CREEK, Calif. , Oct.Â ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 , at 2 P.M. Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time ) to discuss the results of the company's 2017 third quarter.

A news release announcing the company's results will be disseminated on November 1, 2017 , after the market close.

To access the live audio call, dial 866-564-2842. International callers may join the conference by dialing +1 323-794-2094. The conference ID number is 6216256. A live webcast will also be made available on the investor relations page of ARC Document Solution's website at http://ir.e-arc.com. A recording of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) ARC Document Solutions distributes documents and information to facilitate communication for design and construction professionals, real estate managers and developers, facilities owners, and a variety of similar disciplines. The company provides cloud and mobile solutions, professional services, and hardware to help its customers around the world reduce costs and increase efficiency, improve information access and control, and communicate faster, easier and better.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arc-document-solutions-to-announce-2017-third-quarter-results-on-nov-1-2017-300530466.html

SOURCE ARC Document Solutions

http://www.e-arc.com