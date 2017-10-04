Verizon customers can text to support Las Vegas victims and their families

LAS VEGAS , Oct.Â Verizon and our more than 163,000 employees worldwide extend our heartfelt sympathies to all of the friends and families of the victims from the horrific October 1 shooting in Las Vegas .

Any Verizon Wireless customer who would like to help the victims and their families can easily donate to the National Compassion Fund. Created by the National Center for Victims of Crime, The National Compassion Fund collects money for victims of mass casualty crimes and distributes that money directly to the victims and their families. 100% of the funds received through this text-to-donate effort will be distributed to those impacted by the October 1 shooting in Las Vegas . For more information about the National Compassion Fund and the National Center for Victims of Crime, please visit their website at https://nationalcompassionfund.org/.

"It is with heavy hearts and a helping spirit that we encourage our customers to donate what they can to support the individuals and families impacted by this unbelievable tragedy," said Krista Bourne , president of Verizon's South Central Market.

To support the National Compassion Fund, text the word VEGAS to 20222 and $10 will be added to your Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation with your billing zip code.

