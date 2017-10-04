Artificial Intelligence Leader Veritone Recognized by Oracle for Excellence in Application Development

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ VERI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) insights and cognitive solutions, announced today that it has been recognized with the 2017 Oracle Excellence Award Oracle Cloud Platform Innovation Award for its excellence in application development. This award honors customers for their cutting edge solutions using Oracle to deliver business value. Winners are selected based on the uniqueness of their business case, business benefits, level of impact relative to the size of the organization, complexity and magnitude of the implementation, and the originality of the architecture.

As the first commercially-available AI operating system, Veritone aiWARE™ integrates an ecosystem of over 120 best-of-breed cognitive engines and powerful applications across major categories of AI, which are orchestrated together to reveal valuable insights. In addition to delivering unprecedented, actionable results, Veritone's innovative platform demonstrates visionary use of Oracle's products.

"Speed of engine deployment enhances our client and partner satisfaction, particularly in markets like legal and compliance where fast integration of natural language processing engines can be important. For cognitive engine development, the Oracle Wercker solution allows us to deploy almost any engine as a containerized artifact from the more than 5,500 we currently track in as little as 48 hours," said Al Brown, senior vice president of engineering at Veritone. "Before we engaged Oracle, it could take as long as four weeks to deploy a cognitive engine."

Oracle honored this year's winners at the Oracle OpenWorld Conference in San Francisco. Veritone was included in this prestigious group of recipients who use Oracle's PaaS and IaaS services in new and innovative ways to transform businesses, drive innovation and gain a competitive advantage.

"Veritone was chosen by judges because its container-native application development and deployment solutions maximize developer efficiency while helping their customers deliver next-generation applications with a mission-critical platform optimized for high performance, reliability, availability and security," said Mark Cavage, vice president of software development for Oracle.

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading artificial intelligence company that has developed a unique platform, aiWARE, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in a variety of markets, including media, politics, legal and government. The open platform integrates an ecosystem of best-of-breed cognitive engines and powerful applications, which are orchestrated together to reveal valuable, multivariate insights.

