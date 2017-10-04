FireEye Cyber Defense Summit 2017 to Spotlight Real-World Insights from Frontlines of Today’s Threat Landscape

FireEye, Inc.Â (NASDAQ FEYE), the intelligence led security company, today announced details for the FireEye Cyber Defense Summit 2017, which will spotlight real world cyber threats and solutions presented by FireEye customers, the company's own technology, intelligence, and incident response experts, and other global security leaders.

The summit - now in its eighth year - will take place October 10-12 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

In a message to FireEye employees regarding the shootings in Las Vegas on Sunday evening, FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia expressed the company's condolences to the victims and their families, and noted the importance of coming together as a community.

"We are shocked and saddened by the shootings in Las Vegas, and our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected by the tragedy," said Mandia. "It is unfortunate that communities worldwide continue to be subjected to tragedies such as this, but we cannot let these acts prevent us from continuing with our daily lives. We will move forward with the Cyber Defense Summit as planned because it is important that we show the people of Las Vegas our solidarity and support in the aftermath of this tragedy."

Summit attendees will hear insights from FireEye consultants working on the frontlines of today's most important cyber security breaches. FireEye executives will share perspectives on the latest security technology and services innovations, and other presentations will cover best practices, case studies, and instructions on the critical developments shaping today's security landscape.

Hall of Fame quarterback, football analyst and philanthropist Kurt Warner will be one of the summit's featured speakers. Warner, widely recognized as one the NFL's greatest quarterbacks, has also been active off the field in support of numerous community and charitable efforts. In 2001, he and his wife, Brenda, co-founded the charitable organization First Things First Foundation.

Other keynote speakers will include David Hogue, Senior Technical Director of the NSA Cyber Security Threat Operations Center, FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, FireEye Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Grady Summers, and FireEye Executive Vice President of Global Services and Intelligence John Watters. The summit will also feature customer spotlights by Pfizer VP of Global Information Security Brian Cincera, and Nadav Zafrir, co-founder and CEO of Team 8, Israel's leading cyber security think tank and venture creation foundry.

"Each year, the FireEye Cyber Defense Summit offers an extraordinary opportunity for the business and government communities to hear from some of the most influential and informed voices in the cyber security industry, and in 2017 we've taken that focus even further," said Mandia. "This year's summit will highlight insights from FireEye customers sharing their experiences and perspectives on today's real-world cyber security challenges. We'll also feature FireEye and other leading security industry experts offering guidance on how to best prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks."

The summit will feature 24 sessions across six tracks: Financial, Industrial Control Systems, Government, and Strategic Intelligence, as well as two Mandiant on the Frontlines tracks - one with a technical focus and one with a management focus. Details on these sessions are available on the summit website at www.fireeyesummit2017.com.

In addition to the track sessions, the summit will include technology demos from FireEye and FireEye partners and sponsors, addressing network, email, and endpoint security, as well as Helix, intelligence, orchestration, and other security topics.

This year's summit sponsors include Avanan, Dimension Data, F5, FireEye Capital, ForeScout, IXIA, Lieberman Software, Marsh, Nozomi, PhishMe, Pillsbury, Tripwire, and Waterfall.

FireEye has also scheduled a number of networking opportunities, enabling attendees more time to network with peers from all over the world and with FireEye executives.

On October 13 and 14, FireEye will hold five post-summit training courses focused on red teaming, incident response, network traffic analysis, Helix log and analytics, and endpoint security (HX) deployment, administration and comprehensive investigation utilization.

For more information on FireEye Cyber Defense Summit 2017 and to register for this year's conference, visit the summit website at www.fireeyesummit2017.com.

About FireEye

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalableÂ extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned MandiantÂ® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 6,000 customers across 67 countries, including more than 40 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

Â© 2017 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye, Mandiant and Helix are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.