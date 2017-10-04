Organizations can boost productivity and improve customer experience with Verizon's Business Communications suite

NEW YORK User friendly collaboration tools are essential for bridging geographically dispersed workforces, suppliers and customers. These tools help streamline communications, accelerate productivity and deliver satisfying customer experiences in an increasingly global and digital economy. To address this growing business requirement, Verizon is enhancing its Business Communications portfolio evolving One TalkSM with new functionality well suited for mid market and multi location organizations.

"Employees need to rapidly and securely connect to corporate resources and to customers and suppliers from virtually anywhere and from a multitude of devices," said Frank Ciccone, executive director of Advanced Solutions, with Verizon Enterprise Solutions. "This isn't 'nice to have; it's 'must have.' In fact, year-over-year revenue growth of our collaboration portfolio is up 47% due to increasing customer demand for mobile collaboration apps and tools across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, travel and retail to name a few."

Part of the Verizon Business Communications portfolio, One Talk is a unique mobile solution that offers business calling features typically only available on traditional office phones. With One Talk, employees can move calls seamlessly between One Talk desk phones (available exclusively from Verizon) and smart devices over Verizon's 4G LTE network. The new capabilities include:

Gartner, Inc., recently positioned Verizon in the Leaders quadrant of the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, for its ability to execute and completeness of vision[1]. Verizon is positioned highest in the Leaders quadrant for ability to execute.

The Verizon Unified Communications and Collaboration as a Service portfolio encompasses the Hosted Collaboration Solution-based UCCaaS suite; Virtual Communications Express (VCE).

Verizon Enterprise Solutions is joining business and technology executives at the 2017 Gartner Symposium & ITxpo (October 1-5, Orlando) to discuss how integration of technology-based solutions across an organization's ecosystem is helping to solve complex business challenges and create new opportunities.

