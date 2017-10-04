Smart City Networks Renews Partnership with Reno-Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. , Oct.Â Smart City Networks, the country's leading telecommunications provider for the hospitality and convention industry, has announced the renewal of their Reno Sparks Convention Center partnership for another two years.

As part of its responsibilities, Smart City will oversee the overhaul and upgrade of the RSCVA's existing technology infrastructure, resulting in enhanced network capability and a denser Wi-Fi network.

"As we approach nearly a decade of partnership with the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, we are excited to upgrade the technology infrastructure," said Mark Haley , President of Smart City Networks. "We are committed to continuing to provide a world-class level of service and support for the Reno -Sparks staff and their visitors."

A new PBX/Voice solution will also be installed to support events, venue vendors, and local staff. As a result of the infrastructure upgrades, network speed will increase to 1Gbps and be capable of 10Gbps, allowing Reno -Sparks to better accommodate high-profile shows such as the recently signed 2018 Interbike show.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship with Smart City," said Joe Walther , Assistant General Manager at Reno-Sparks Convention Center. "The upgrades to the network infrastructure will be a great asset in accommodating upcoming large shows and provide a denser WiFi network for high capacity events."

With over 500,000 square feet of beautiful meeting and event space, Smart City looks forward to continuing to provide advanced technology and telecommunications services to the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority and their guests.

About the RSCVA: The RSCVA is the primary tourism agency supporting convention and tourism business for the Reno-Tahoe region. Reno Tahoe supports unlimited possibilities from outdoor recreation to 24-hour Nevada-style gaming and entertainment. For more information about Reno Tahoe, call 800-FOR-RENO (800-367-7366) or visit www.VisitRenoTahoe.com.

About Smart City Networks: Smart City Networks, the industry leader in event telecommunications and technology, designs, installs and maintains data, voice, electrical and utility platforms, coupled with voice, video, data network engineering, security, and monitoring. With over 39 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S. in their portfolio, Smart City annually supports over 3,000 convention and meetings, accounting for over 17 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information, call 702-943-6000 or visit www.smartcitynetworks.com.

