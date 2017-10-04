CountryWide Broadband To Acquire Full Channel, Enhance Service Offerings

CountryWide Broadband (CWB), a broadband acquisition and management firm, today announced that, along with Seaport Capital of New York, the company has agreed to acquire Full Channel, a leading provider of broadband video entertainment, high speed internet access, and telephone services to residents and businesses in Rhode Island's East Bay, including the communities of Barrington, Warren and Bristol. Full Channel will continue to operate under the "Full Channel" name moving forward.

"We believe the East Bay presents tremendous opportunities to grow Full Channel's business and services," said Mike Whitaker, who will become General Manager of Full Channel upon its acquisition. "We look forward to providing Full Channel's customers the same great local service they've grown to expect from Full Channel, as well as enhance our service offerings, such as dramatically increasing our internet access speeds in the near future."

Over the past 35 years, Full Channel has evolved from an analog cable TV provider to become the operator of a high-speed, fiber-rich digital communications network. This network has been expanded and upgraded to provide high-bandwidth internet speeds, secure connectivity over a fiber-optic network, advanced streaming video entertainment and digital telephone services for homes and businesses. "Full Channel has a portfolio of great services, built with an outstanding group of employees. Our plan is to expand on Full Channel's successful, community-focused business model," said Whitaker.

"This acquisition is good news both for the local community and for our dedicated employees who've helped to make Full Channel what it is today," said Linda Jane Maaia, Full Channel President and CEO. "I'm especially pleased to know my father's creation will be in the hands of the tremendously experienced and innovative CountryWide Broadband team."

Full Channel operates a fiber-rich network, currently offering up to 320 Mbps internet access. Once it has acquired Full Channel, CWB intends to increase its internet access speeds to provide initially up to 1 Gbps internet access.

CWB plans for current Full Channel employees to remain in their positions, and will add local positions as the company grows.

About Full Channel, Inc.

An innovative provider with a 35-year history in the communications industry, Full Channel services for broadband internet, TV and phone services are available to approximately 50,000 residents in the Rhode Island towns of Barrington, Warren and Bristol. Founded by the late New England broadcast executive John Donofrio, Full Channel is well known for both its innovative technology and its deep community roots. The company has received numerous local and national accolades for its ongoing community commitment and sustainable energy practices - including GreenLink, its one-of-a-kind, wind-powered communications platform.

About CountryWide Broadband, Inc.

CountryWide Broadband, Inc. (CWB) is a broadband acquisition and management firm headed by a management team with broad expertise in the fiber-optic, cable and telephone industries. The CWB executive team has almost 100 years of experience in telecommunications, having served as senior executives for Charter Communications, Williams Communications, Fidelity Communications and Global TeleSystems of London, England.

About Seaport Capital

Seaport Capital is a New York City-based private equity firm that invests in recurring revenue companies operating in the communications, information and business services sectors. Current Seaport portfolio companies in the cable industry include i3 Broadband, a "triple-play" fiber-optic service provider in Central Illinois; and previous Seaport cable investments include Everest Communications, Marianas Cablevision, Otelco and Metrocast Cablevision.