Continuum Unveils Security Solutions, Empowering IT Service Providers to Capitalize on Managed Security Opportunity

ContinuumÂ , the exclusive provider of the only vertically integrated IT service delivery platform that enables IT service providers to scale rapidly and profitably, today unveiled its managed security portfolio, Continuum Security, and two new solutions, Profile & Protect and Detect & Respond. The two solutions were announced by Continuum CEO Michael George during his keynote at the company's annual Navigate user conference, and will empower IT service providers with the tools and knowledge they need to capitalize on the growing managed security opportunity.

With IT service providers confronted by both a growing threat of attack to their clients, and an increasing awareness of that threat, the managed security services market is predicted to be worth upwards of $40 billion by 2022. Continuum's two solutions will allow IT service providers to not only protect their clients from attack, but also to analyze, detect and respond to potential risks. Furthermore, for the first time in the industry, Continuum Security solutions allow IT service providers to define their own security service offerings, to effectively serve their clients and differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace.

"The challenge and opportunity presented by managed security is so great that without security offerings, IT service providers will struggle to meet the demands of their customers," said Michael George, CEO, Continuum. "We've heard from IT service providers who face challenges to define their exact offering, or lack the expertise to remediate malicious activity, preventing them from scaling their business and driving profitable revenue streams from security. Our two solutions are the first in the marketplace that not only empower MSPs with the ability to detect and act against attacks, but also allow them to define their business offering and better market their security services to clients."

Using Profile & Protect, IT service providers can define their security offerings based on targeted profiles built for specific threat vectors, including Phishing & Ransomware, Insider Threat, External Threat and Top Exploits. By using the profiling tool, IT service providers can determine exactly what types of threats they are protecting each client against, and identify opportunities to tailor security services based on the risk faced by each client. In doing so, IT service providers can transform broad cybersecurity services into specific offerings, establish proper expectations and SLAs with clients, and maximize their margins in the security sector.

Meanwhile, by monitoring, analyzing, detecting and responding to attacks, Detect & Respond expands IT service provider capabilities beyond simple protection. Utilizing Continuum's 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Detect & Respond monitors for indicators of compromise, separates false positives from actual malicious events and drives remediation actions to prevent harm and reduce 'dwell time' from months to minutes.

These new solutions will line up alongside the company's existing security toolbox, which was also expanded to include DNS protection and end-user security training services from Webroot. These new tools join the company's offering of industry-leading patching and endpoint protection services to provide IT service providers with the building blocks of an effective, profitable managed security offering.

"Our partners understand the scale of the security opportunity," said Fielder Hiss, VP of Product, Continuum. "However, many face an uphill battle to capitalize on that opportunity, hamstrung by the intensifying skills gap and a lack of affordable or available in-depth security expertise. These new solutions are the result of extensive work with our partners to understand exactly how we can empower them to grow their managed security business, not only by protecting their clients but by effectively defining and marketing their offering."

Continuum Security Profile & Protect and Detect & Respond will enter general availability in Q1 2018, with an early access period for select partners opening in Q4 2017. Continuum will be hosting an informational webinar on the new products on October 24 at 11am EST, which partners can sign up for here. For more information, visit www.continuum.net.

About Continuum

Continuum empowers managed IT service providers to reshape how they deliver IT services with an intelligent IT management platform that provides a transformative business model, continuous intelligence, a highly skilled on-demand IT workforce and dedicated partner success team. Continuum's vertically integrated service delivery model combines an unmatched SaaS-based technology suite with a world-class NOC and Help Desk, allowing them to not only remotely monitor, manage, secure, and backup their clients' IT environments 24/7 from a single pane of glass, but scale rapidly and profitably.Â Continuum employs more than 1,400 professionals worldwide and monitors more than 1 million endpoints for its 5,800 partners, including MSPs servicing more than 60,000 SMB customers and web hosting providers protecting more than 250,000 servers with Continuum's BDR product line.

For more information, visitÂ https://www.continuum.net/Â orÂ https://www.r1soft.com/Â and follow us onÂ LinkedInÂ and TwitterÂ @FollowContinuum.