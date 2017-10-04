FASTR Consortium Releases New Recommendations for Contributing to Automotive Security Research and Innovation

FASTRSM, a nonprofit research consortium dedicated to automotive cybersecurity, today released new insights into the automotive security landscape as recommendations for research and innovation. This landscape, represented in an infographic, describes the opportunities for FASTR members and the broader industry to advance the field of automotive security.

FASTR views the automotive security landscape holistically, including everything from the physical supply chain, to consumer electronics used to unlock your car door, to the technical stack responsible for perception and motion planning, and beyond. All of these components must be understood together, in order to accelerate a safe and reliable realization of tomorrow's vehicles.

FASTR's landscape details future-looking development in areas across the expanding automotive ecosystem:

"Understanding the roles and relationships of components in your systems is a fundamental aspect of security," said Hudson Thrift, chair, FASTR Technical Steering Committee. "When it comes to the future of automotive security, we need a clear understanding of what the whole system entails and where more research is needed to drive further innovation. We invite anyone in the automotive ecosystem to examine where they fit within the security landscape and where their expertise can best be applied to drive contributions toward secure vehicles of the future."

John "Four" Flynn, chief information security officer, Uber, and FASTR board member, is scheduled to discuss the future of automotive security Oct. 4 at The Cambridge Cyber Summit presented by the Aspen Institute and CNBC in Boston.

"Collaboration and coordination, especially in cybersecurity, are increasingly critical for our industry moving forward," said Faye Francy, executive director of the Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) and FASTR associate member. "By providing a holistic view of cybersecurity considerations for connected and autonomous vehicles, FASTR is facilitating that cooperation and helping players across the automotive ecosystem find the right place to engage."

Founded by Aeris, Intel and Uber in 2016, FASTR seeks to accelerate automotive security by marshaling industry-wide collaboration on threat models, reference architectures, proofs of concept, code samples, white papers, best-known methods, etc. To become a member of FASTR, get involved and lend expertise to plans for 2018 activities, go to https://fastr.org/membership/.

About FASTR

FASTR-Future of Automotive Security Technology Research-is a neutral nonprofit automotive security research consortium working to drive systematic coordination of cybersecurity across the entire supply chain and ensure trust in the connected and autonomous vehicle of the future. For more information, please visit fastr.org.